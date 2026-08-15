Five Bills' Players in Danger of Losing Roster Spots This Preseason

It’s almost here, Bills Mafia.

The Buffalo Bills will finally play a game under first-year head coach Joe Brady this weekend, and it’s merely hours away at this point as kickoff for Saturday’s exhibition match between the Bills and the Carolina Panthers at the brand new $2.1 billion Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, is slated to take place at 1 p.m. ET.

The wait to get back on the field since January’s divisional-round loss to the Denver Broncos has seemed longer than seven months.

But, the moment is nearly upon every single Bills’ player, coach, and fan. And, it’s a monumental occasion for many reasons.

A media tour is lead inside the new Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Some roster spots will be earned, others will be lost in preseason

Positional battles are up for grabs, veterans returning from injury will be getting their feet wet again on the new all-natural surface in the stadium, and players who fans might be less familiar with will—finally at last—get a chance to formally introduce themselves to more of the fanbase.

In the grand scheme of things, this upcoming contest against Carolina might be considered meaningless to some. But, not for the players that fit into the categories listed above.

Roster spots can be won and lost in the preseason: fans just need to know where to look to find the critical—sometimes underlying—competitions that are currently brewing in Buffalo.

Buffalo Bills second-year offensive lineman Chase Lundt holds off rookie offensive tackle Jude Bowry during the final day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Friday, August 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, with that in mind, here are 5 players whose roster spots are in jeopardy heading into the preseason opener. With a solid string of performances, they might be a shoo-in.

But, with a stretch of terrible outings, their time in Western New York will likely be over before they even know it.

DT DeWayne Carter

Aug. 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (90) looks on after a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like fellow 2024 draft pick Keon Coleman on offense, third-year defensive tackle DeWayne Carter has a lot on the line this preseason.

However, while Coleman is seemingly battling for a top rotational role as a receiver on offense this summer, Carter is merely trying to stay afloat in the boat race for one of the final defensive lineman spots on Buffalo’s roster.

Second-year defensive tackle Deone Walker and fifth-year veteran Phidarian Mathis aren’t going away anytime soon in the competition for playing time, either. His only saving grace may be Mathis' recently announced three-game suspension, which will begin on August 30.

It’ll be interesting to see how Carter’s body transformation helps—or hurts—him this preseason, as well.

If the former Duke University standout is unable to properly adjust to his new playing weight, which is reportedly around 330 pounds, then Carter might be on the outside looking in when it comes to roster cutdown day in a few weeks. There are other young players, like Zion Logue for instance, waiting in the wings behind him. So, Mathis' suspension doesn't mean Carter is a lock. The 25-year-old, who has just 14 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and no sacks to his name in 11 career NFL games after missing all of last season due to a torn Achilles, needs to flash . . . and in a hurry.

OLB Javon Solomon

Buffalo Bills EDGE rusher Javon Solomon gets ready to run a drill during Bills' training camp at St. John Fisher University on July 29, 2026 in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There’s just something about Buffalo’s 2024 draft class this summer.

For good reasons—and not so good reasons—many members of that group have a lot to prove this preseason.

Third-year veteran EDGE rusher Javon Solomon is no different.

A former NCAA sack leader during his senior year at Troy University in 2023, Solomon has yet to even remotely come close to having solid production as a pass rusher through his first two seasons in the NFL.

Although a menace on special teams, the 6-foot-1, 246-pound outside linebacker has just three sacks in 36 total games over the past two regular seasons and postseasons combined.

And, the Bills did just draft fellow EDGE rusher T.J. Parker out of Clemson University with their top draft pick this past April, while also signing former Miami Dolphins veteran outside linebacker Bradley Chubb via free agency in March.

It’s not hard to see that Solomon’s roster spot is officially on notice over these final few weeks of August, especially if he fails to show up in any sort of meaningful way in any of the three upcoming exhibition matches.

WR Mecole Hardman Jr.

Buffalo Bills veteran receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. gets in a few extra reps in with quarterback Josh Allen after practice is over at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University on July 29, 2026 in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heading into the offseason, many fans probably didn’t think twice about veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.’s chances of making the Bills in 2026.

Despite playing in the postseason this past January for the team, and even catching a touchdown against Denver in the divisional round, Hardman Jr. appeared to be one of the many odd men out at the position this summer.

However, so far through two-and-a-half weeks, Hardman Jr. has been fairly solid to start training camp. And, he’s even got some run as the first-team punt returner for Buffalo.

So, keeping that in mind, if he can manage to make a few plays in the preseason—both in the return game and as a receiver—then his chances of sneaking onto the final 53-man roster will increase dramatically.

July 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talk with wide receivers Mecole Hardman Jr. (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, if he falters, then the same can be said about his chances of being off the roster, too.

Undoubtedly, the next few weeks are critical for the former Kansas City Chiefs wideout, who caught the game-sealing touchdown from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII just a couple of years ago.

QB Kyle Allen/QB Shane Buechele

Buffalo Bills veteran backup quarterback Kyle Allen (11) throws on the sideline during Day 4 of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Monday, August 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kyle Allen and Shane Buechele are two of the worst backup quarterback options in the entire National Football League.

But, somehow—likely due to their close relationship with superstar franchise quarterback Josh Allen—the two players mentioned above have found themselves in a dead heat so far this training camp in order to earn the right to be named the backup in Buffalo behind the former 2024 MVP.

New offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. recently mentioned earlier in the week how he’s excited for both Allen and Buechele to compete even further once the preseason games come around, but so far it feels like their play has been lacking this summer.

They’re seemingly even holding back rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell’s development due to their inability to connect with him even when he’s open in practice.

Buffalo Bills veteran backup quarterback Shane Buechele (6) throws a pass during positional drills during the final day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Friday, August 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s been disappointing, to say the least.

But, even still, it’s the situation that both players find themselves in. Who will win the battle? And, who will go home without a roster spot? Or . . . will neither make a good enough impression to actually land on the 53-man roster in just a matter of weeks?

This preseason is critical for both. It might be their last shot to ever earn a substantial NFL roster spot again in their career.