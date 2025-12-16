Bills consider activating 3x Super Bowl champion to help down stretch

His Buffalo Bills' debut ended early due to injury, but another opportunity may be awaiting wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Having served four weeks on Injured Reserve, the Bills are permitted to open Hardman's activation window at any time moving forward. From that point, the team will then have 21 days to re-add him to the 53-man roster or keep him on IR for the remainder of the year.

"Mecole Hardman, we could open up his window this week. We'll just see at this point. We have not had a definitive conversation on that to this point," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on late Monday afternoon in Orchard Park.

There is a bit of a logjam at wide receiver with the Bills choosing to scratch Gabe Davis on December 14 against the New England Patriots. Buffalo deployed Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Brandin Cooks and Tyrell Shavers for the 35-31 road win in Week 15.

Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) catches a pass as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) defends | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While his offensive snaps may be limited due to the competition in the Bills' receiving corps, Hardman offers both gadget play ability and proven success as a return specialist.

Currently, Buffalo has backup running back Ray Davis as its primary kickoff returner while wide receiver Khalil Shakir is handling punts. In an ideal personnel situation, the latter would strictly play the WR position.

Mixed Bills' debut

Buffalo signed Hardman to the active roster in Week 11 prior to the November 16 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His first touch resulted in a 61-yard kickoff return, but that would be his lone highlight.

As a receiver, Hardman drew one target on a slightly overthrown deep ball. In the third quarter, he fumbled away a punt return and left the game with the calf injury shortly thereafter.

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) causes a fumble on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) through the end zone for a touchback during the second half for the 2024 AFC divisional round | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Playoff experience

Hardman made 14 postseason appearances for the Kansas City Chiefs. He accounted for 288 yards and three touchdowns on 27 receptions.

Despite losing a fumble that led that a Dawson Knox touchdown, Hardman victimized the Bills for a short receiving touchdown and a key 50-yard rush in the 2020 AFC Championship Game. His signature moment came when he caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

