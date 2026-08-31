Five Players Bills Should Consider Claiming on Waivers Following Roster Cuts

It's not final, but the Buffalo Bills announced their initial 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 regular season on Sunday.

Buffalo made some head-scratching moves, which included releasing undrafted cornerback Kani Walker. The Arkansas product had a great training camp and preseason, but the Bills elected to expose him to waivers.

Speaking of waivers, the Bills should be willing to look for help on the waiver wire as many other teams had to make their own difficult cuts. Teams have until 1:00 p.m. EST to make any claims, and Buffalo should attempt to shore up weaknesses by considering these five players.

McKinnley Jackson, DT

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills had one major weakness on defense in 2025, which was stopping the run. They recently added Greg Gaines, hoping he would help in that regard, but adding another big body would be a good idea, which is why McKinnley Jackson would make sense.

A third-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2024, Jackson was among the names cut by the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Despite playing in just nine games, Jackson showed promise with a run defense grade of 63.8 from PFF. At 6-foot-2 and 325 pounds, he would give Buffalo some much-needed depth and might thrive with a fresh start.

Red Murdock, LB

Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Carroll runs the ball as Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock attempts the tackle. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Bills have a few concerns at linebacker, making it one of the positions to keep an eye on as they look to improve their roster ahead of Week 1. One player they should consider is Red Murdock, who became a star for the Buffalo Bulls during his collegiate days. Adding Murdock wouldn't just be about adding someone who was a local star, but he was one of the standout defenders for the Denver Broncos during the preseason.

The final pick in the 2026 NFL draft, Mr. Irrelevant had a nose for the football. He recorded 20 tackles and a forced fumble, and could be worth a look for a Bills team in need of inside linebackers.

Jaydon Blue, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the surprise cuts of the day Sunday was when the Dallas Cowboys waived second-year running back Jaydon Blue. Selected out of Texas in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, Blue entered the league with plenty of promise.

He wasn't seen as a feature back, but his 4.38 speed gave him the ability to rip off huge chunks of yardage. Blue was also a standout as a pass catcher for the Longhorns, which was supposed to be his path to a spot on the Dallas offense.

Blue is now subject to waivers and his talent as a receiver out of the backfield should make him an intriguing option for the Bills. Head coach Joe Brady and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael want to use their running backs as receivers more often, and Blue could provide a boost there, assuming he can take advantage of any second chance he's given.

Greg Dortch, WR/KR

Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch practices during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buffalo released Mecole Hardman Jr., which means they might not have their punt returner on the current roster. They used Khalil Shakir often in 2025 and tried Keon Coleman and Ray Davis during the preseason, but Greg Dortch is a superior option.

Dortch averaged 11.6 yards per punt return and was also solid on kickoffs with an average of 26.2 yards per return. He's not a game-changer on offense, but isn't a liability either. In 2025, he had 29 receptions for 201 yards with three touchdowns. As a vested veteran, Dortch cannot be claimed on waivers, but he's still someone the Bills should kick the tires on.

Dean Lowry, DT

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. | USA TODAY Sports

Dean Lowry is also a vested veteran, so he can't be claimed, but he was released ahead of roster cuts and could benefit the Bills. Lowry missed the entire 2025 season after tearing his ACL during the preseason while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before the injury, he was known as a stout run defender who did a lot of the dirty work on the defensive line. Buffalo added Greg Gaines during the preseason, a player who does similar work, but there's still room for more depth on their defensive line.

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