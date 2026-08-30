What Kani Walker Release Means for Bills Initial 53-Man Roster

The Buffalo Bills didn't have many undrafted free agents stand out this offseason, which is one of the reasons Kani Walker got so much attention. The Arkansas product also played a position of major need for the Bills, who were incredibly thin at cornerback.

Walker took advantage of the opportunity presented to him by the thin receiving corps and made one highlight-reel play after another during training camp. His success didn't stop during practice either.

During his preseason debut, Walker broke up a pass and then intercepted another while playing against the Carolina Panthers, standing out as one of the biggest winners in that game.

Kani Walker gets the INT and cheers from @JoshAllenQB 👏



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/OCbLRiXcEp — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026

In all three preseason games, Walker finished with three tackles, two pass breakups, and the interception against Carolina. With the concerns at the position, many expected him to be on the initial 53-man roster. That's why it was a shocker to hear that he was informed of his release this weekend.

What does Kani Walker's release mean for the Bills?

Buffalo Bills defensive back Kani Walker runs a drill during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Walker being released, there are questions to be answered. The first is what the plan is at the cornerback position.

Buffalo has its starters figured out with Christian Benford on one side and second-year player Maxwell Hairston on the other. Rookie second-round pick Davison Igbinosun is the primary reserve while free agency addition Dee Alford is expected to play in the slot.

With Walker and fellow rookie Toriano Pride Jr. being cut, that means the only other potential cornerback on the roster is Jordan Hancock, although he's listed as a safety and will only help in the slot. This means Igbinosun is the lone boundary corner on the bench.

That's led to speculation that a veteran cornerback is going to be added, and the name being floated more than any other is Tre'Davious White. A former first-round pick in 2017, White spent seven seasons in Buffalo before leaving in 2024.

After playing for the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams, White returned in 2025 and played very well. He even had three pass breakups in the Bills' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars during the playoffs.

Is Tre'Davious White a legit option?

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White celebrates the game-deciding interception against the Jaguars. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bringing in White would give the Bills an experienced back, but is he truly the right fit?

The idea that White can step right in and help might be somewhat misguided. While he was able to do this under Sean McDermott, the Bills have an entirely new defensive scheme under Jim Leonhard. Perhaps the first-year defensive coach believes White would fit his system, and general manager Brandon Beane recently spoke on how highly he thinks of White.

Even if they believe White is a fit, releasing Walker makes little sense considering White could have been added to the practice squad without risking Walker. In the end, this likely means they have more faith in their current cornerbacks than the rest of us since they were willing to risk losing a player who could potentially develop into a playmaker.

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