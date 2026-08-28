Final Bills' 53-Man Roster Prediction Following Preseason Finale
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The Buffalo Bills' preseason finale was about as fun of an exhibition game as you're going to see. Buffalo had a shaky start against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and fought back to make it close.
The Steelers seemed to put it away when a punt return for a touchdown made it 27-17 in the fourth quarter. The Bills kept fighting, scoring 11 unanswered with Shane Buechele hitting Dante Pettis for a game-winning two-point conversion for a 28-27 victory.
With the preseason behind them, the Bills can focus on which players they want to keep on the 53-man roster. Most of the decisions have been made, but head coach Joe Brady and general manager Brandon Beane need to finalize a few spots. With that said, here's a final prediction for what the roster could look like when the Bills face the Houston Texans in Week 1.
Quarterback (2)
- Josh Allen
- Kyle Allen
Notable cuts: Shane Buechele
Shane Buechele has impressed during the preseason, but Josh Allen and Kyle Allen remain the only two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. As long as no one offers Buechele a spot on their active roster, he should be back as part of the practice squad.
Running Back (4)
- James Cook
- Ray Davis
- Ty Johnson
- Ben VanSumeren
Notable cuts: Frank Gore Jr., Ian Wheeler, Jackson Acker
Frank Gore Jr. did enough to make the roster, but the Bills don't want to get rid of anyone ahead of him either. For that reason, he just misses out. Someone is likely to pick him up and give him a shot after his latest showing.
Wide Receiver (5)
- D.J. Moore
- Khalil Shakir
- Keon Coleman
- Joshua Palmer
- Skyler Bell
Notable cuts: Mecole Hardman Jr., Trent Sherfield, Dante Pettis
PUP: Tyrell Shavers
The Bills go thinner than expected at wide receiver with five players. They could decide to keep Trent Sherfield or even Dante Pettis, although both players can be added to the practice squad as well. As for Mecole Hardman, his drops throughout the preseason prove to be too much to overcome.
Tight End (4)
- Dalton Kincaid
- Dawson Knox
- Jackson Hawes
- Keleki Latu
Notable cuts: None
Buffalo going thin at receiver allows them to keep Keleki Latu. They're exceptionally deep at tight end but Dalton Kincaid's injury history is a reason to keep four players. That and the fact that Latu might not survive waivers.
Offensive Line (9)
- Dion Dawkins
- Alec Anderson
- Connor McGovern
- O'Cyrus Torrence
- Spencer Brown
- Austin Corbett
- Jude Bowry
- Lloyd Cushenberry
- Tylan Grable
Notable cuts: Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
The starting offensive line is similar to a year ago with Alec Anderson being the only exception. On the bench, they have a few new faces in Austin Corbertt, Lloyd Cushenberry, and rookie Jude Bowry leading the way.
Defensive Line (6)
- Ed Oliver
- Deone Walker
- T.J. Sanders
- Greg Gaines
- Zane Durant
- Landon Jackson
Notable cuts: DeWayne Carter
Suspended: Phidarian Mathis
Zane Durant flashed enough in the finale to take the final DT spot from DeWayne Carter. Phidarian Mathis also proved he belongs, but has to start the season on the suspended list.
EDGE (5)
- Greg Rousseau
- Bradley Chubb
- T.J. Parker
- Michael Hoecht
- Javon Solomon
Notable cuts: Mike Danna
On the edge, the first four spots are locked in, and third-year pro Javon Solomon takes the fifth and final. Mike Danna had his moments during the preseason, but Buffalo goes with the younger option due to his higher ceiling.
Inside Linebacker (4)
- Terrel Bernard
- Dorian Williams
- Kaleb Elarms-Orr
- Keonta Jenkins
Notable cuts: Joe Andreesen
In the finale, Keonta Jenkins did just enough to edge out Joe Andreesen, although it wouldn't be a surprise to see this one flipped. This might be one of the toughest positions to predict since the battle between the two is so close.
Cornerback (6)
- Christian Benford
- Maxwell Hairston
- Davison Igbinosun
- Dee Alford
- Kani Walker
- Jordan Hancock
Notable cuts: Toriano Pride Jr., Te'Cory Couch
Maxwell Hairston had a missed tackle that led to a touchdown on Thursday night, but Joe Brady said he's still the CB2 to start the season. Rookie Davison Igbinosun will be fighting for his spot, while Dee Alford is expected to play in the slot. Kani Walker was too good to expose to waivers while Jordan Hancock's versatility keeps him on the roster.
Safety (5)
- Cole Bishop
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson
- Damar Hamlin
- Jalon Kilgore
- Sam Franklin Jr.
Notable cuts: Geno Stone, Jordan Dunbar
Geno Stone is beaten out by Damar Hamlin for the backup safety spot while Jalon Kilgore is kept since he can play in the slot as well as safety. Sam Franklin sticks around due to his special teams ability.
Specialist (3)
- Tyler Bass, K
- Tommy Doman Jr., P
- Reid Ferguson, LS
Notable cuts: Mitch Wishnowsky
Rookie Tommy Doman did enough in the preseason to prove he can handle the punting job, so he makes it over veteran Mitch Wishnowsky. The other specialist spots were never in question.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.