Buffalo Bills could bolster pass rush by claiming 4x Pro Bowl pass rusher

Another cast-off available for Brandon Beane to potentially pick off the scrap heap.

On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins released veteran edge rusher Matthew Judon, making him subject to waivers. It was an intriguing move for teams on the cusp of a Super Bowl run, including the Buffalo Bills.

Judon has seen his production decline in recent seasons, but he remains a potential option for the Bills, who have been besieged by injuries at the edge rusher position this year.

RELATED: Christian Benford provides insight on injury ahead of Buffalo Bills' game vs. Browns

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Matthew Judon (8) puts a hit on New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) a during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Holes to fill

The Bills have lost two edge rushers for the season due to injury: Michael Hoecht and rookie Landon Jackson, whose season-ending ailments left a significant void at the position. Over the past several weeks, that void has been filled in part by rookie defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, who has been playing out of position to plug the holes left by Hoecht and Jackson’s injuries.

If the Bills were to sign Judon, it would allow Sanders to return to his more natural position, while also providing a potential boost for a unit that has been lacking firepower in recent weeks.

Joey Bosa has had a fine season in his first year with the team, but Greg Rousseau’s pass-rushing production has taken a dip, while A.J. Epenesa’s strong start to the year has tapered off over the past several games. In fact, Epenesa hasn’t produced a single quarterback pressure over the past five games.

MORE: Josh Allen jokes about potentially being on wrong side of history vs. Browns

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Matthew Judon (8) runs on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Diminished state

Judon is not the same player he once was, particularly during the 2022 campaign, when he set a career high with 15.5 sacks. This season, the 10-year pro has posted a career-low QB pressure rate of 8.3%, per NFL Pro, while failing to record a single sack in 13 games played with the Dolphins.

With that said, he is a warm body with ample postseason experience, making him a potential fit for a Bills team lacking options on the edge. If the Bills were to bring him in, Judon would likely slot in as a bottom-of-the-roster rotational piece behind Bosa, Rousseau and Epenesa, alongside second-year pro Javon Solomon. Solomon’s QB pressure rate this year (9.8%) is a touch better than Judon’s.

At the end of the day, if the Bills were to test the waters on the four-time Pro Bowl selection, it would by no means be a significant fix for a unit that has not been as impactful over the past month or so. But he would, at the very least, be an upgrade over Sanders, who has produced next to nothing this season.

RELATED: NFL Hall of Famer strongly doubts Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl chances

Bills rookie T.J. Sanders signs autographs for fans during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Slim pickings

Judon would also be the latest in a long line of veterans that the Bills have brought in throughout the year, including wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Mecole Hardman, defensive end Morgan Fox, cornerback Darius Slay, among others, to try and bandage various areas of need up and down the roster. Many of those additions have not been ideal for a team with championship aspirations, nor would the Bills bringing in Judon.

But with the Bills in such a dire salary cap situation, coupled with the way the roster has been built, in addition to many injuries, this team has had to take what it can get. And that may be the case once again with Judon.

Judon is 33 years old and has recorded 72 sacks during his decade-long NFL career. He finished the 2024 season with 5.5 sacks for the Atlanta Falcons before signing with the Dolphins as a free agent this past offseason.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —