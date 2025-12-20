Sean McDermott reveals management plan for Bills' essential TE fighting knee injury

The Buffalo Bills need their elite pass-catching tight end for the season's stretch run, and they're taking measures to ensure his gameday availability moving forward.

While healing from a November 9 hamstring injury, Dalton Kincaid was forced to deal with the re-emergence of a knee issue that dates back to training camp. With the hamstring in the rearview, the tight end remains on the weekly injury report due to his knee.

After returning to action with back-to-back appearances, totaling seven receptions in wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots, Kincaid caused external concern by showing up as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report with the Bills preparing for a December 21 road game against the Cleveland Browns.

Buffalo held Kincaid out again on Thursday, and he was spotted working in the weight room instead. Bills' head coach Sean McDermott provided clarity to the situation while addressing reporters on Friday.

"We're trying to manage him because of his knee. He's dealing with the knee. It's basically week to week, day to day, trying to get him into a spot where's he's as fresh as possible for the games," said McDermott.

The management plan appears beneficial thus far. Kincaid logged a full practice on Friday, and the sure-handed tight end earned the green light for Week 16 against the Browns.

It's not the first time Kincaid is fighting through a knee injury. It's been reported that he played with a torn PCL in 2024, missing three games over the course of the regular season due to the knee.

"You get to a certain situation, or part of the season, where it [the injury] may not get much better, but how can we help him get to gameday at this point and have as many reps as possible," said McDermott.

For now, Buffalo is literally taking it day by day with Kincaid.

"It's really a day to day, hey, how's he feeling? What's the reps for this day? What does it look like for the game? It's just something we're trying to manage and get through right now," said McDermott.

Kincaid's importance

Not only does Kincaid's presence provide the Bills' with an efficient pass-catcher, it opens opportunities for others within the offensive scheme. Simply put, Buffalo's offense is more dangerous when Kincaid is on the field.

"He's a difference maker out there for us. We know that, and I think the defense knows that, too, but he's an absolute stud," said Bills' quarterback Josh Allen after the December 7 win over the Bengals.

Kincaid has caught a touchdown pass in five of his 10 starts this season. While totaling 523 yards, the tight end has registered two 100-yard performances. He has secured 36 of 45 receiving targets for a 14.5 yards per reception average.

