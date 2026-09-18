DJ Moore Injury Update Confirms Buffalo Bills' WR Avoided Serious Issue

The Buffalo Bills were holding their breath as wide receiver DJ Moore laid on the ground in the end zone after suffering an injury during the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions.

The injury occurred on a play where quarterback Josh Allen threw a pass Moore's way in the end zone, which fell incomplete. But a Lions defender landed hard on Moore and the injury forced the wideout's early exit from the contest.

On Friday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Moore is believed to have suffered an AC joint sprain.

"Bills WR DJ Moore, who was off to a fast start in Buffalo, is believed to have suffered an AC joint sprain, sources say," Rapoport reported.

ESPN's Adam Schefter adds that the Bills think Moore has a chance to play in Week 3, but that isn't certain yet.

"Bills WR DJ Moore suffered a shoulder injury Thursday night that doctors do not consider serious and will leave him day to day, per source," Schefter wrote.

“He has a chance to play next week (vs. the Chargers), but it’s not a lock, either,” the source told Schefter.

Well, whether he can play next week against the Los Angeles Chargers or not, this is great news for the Bills.

After all, it was initially feared that perhaps Moore had suffered an injury to his collarbone, which would have led to a much longer absence.

At this point, it's fair to assume that, at the latest, Moore will be back on the field in Week 4. However, we'll continue to hold out hope for Week 3.

Buffalo will drop its first injury report ahead of the matchup against the Chargers on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Bills wide receivers step up

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) celebrates with offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) and wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the many positives to come out of the Bills' win over the Lions was multiple wide receivers stepping up.

After a disappointing first season in Buffalo, Joshua Palmer has began his second campaign with the Bills with a bang, as he's has scored long touchdowns in two consecutive games. He tallied a 43-yard strike in Week 2 after a 34-yard strike in Week 1.

Even Keon Coleman is getting in on the action. After a quiet Week 1, Coleman reeled in six catches for 63 yards in Week 2, which amounted to his best game in what seems like forever.

Then, there's also Dalton Kincaid, who has been red-hot to start the season and had yet another strong performance in Week 2 with his seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

All of this and we haven't even mentioned Khalil Shakir, who is off to a solid but nothing-to-write-home-about start to this season. He was actually the low man on the totem pole of the Bills' four pass-catchers on Thursday with three catches for 38 yards.

All of this is to say the Bills might be OK if Moore has to miss a game if their pass-catchers keep playing like they have over the first two weeks.