DJ Moore Injury Update: Latest on Bills WR Following Potential Shoulder Injury

Everything has been going right for the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions. Their offense is moving with ease, and their defense has been attacking the Lions, leaving them off-balance.

Unfortunately, their excitement was halted late in the second quarter when wide receiver DJ Moore was injured while trying to haul in a pass in the end zone.

Moore was targeted by Josh Allen in the back of the end zone and was unable to come up with the catch. He hit the turf awkwardly and stayed down in clear pain. He was eventually able to walk off on his own power, but there are still concerns that he may have suffered a shoulder injury.

Moore is questionable to return to the game, with the team saying he is having X-rays and are checking him for a shoulder injury as well as a stinger.

Update: As Buffalo took the field in the second half, it was announced that Moore was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

DJ Moore had historic Bills' debut in Week 1

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore runs with the ball to score a touchdown during the game against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Added in a trade with the Chicago Bears this offseason, Moore gave Josh Allen the WR1 that he has been lacking in recent years. Critics felt the Bills overpaid, sending the 60th overall pick to Chicago in exchange for Moore, but it was hard to argue against the move following his performance in Week 1.

Moore had just five receptions, but recorded 100 yards and had a touchdown. Those numbers were impressive, and they were also historic. Moore became just the second player in franchise history, and the first since John Brown in 2019, to record 100 receiving yards in his debut.

DJ Moore not the only Bills injury suffered on Thursday

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries have been an issue for the Bills during their home opener, with the first happening before the game even began.

During pregame warmups, defensive tackle Ed Oliver suffered a hip injury. That led to Oliver being named among the inactive players for the night, with Mike Danna taking his spot on the roster.

Another injury happened shortly after Moore left, with fellow wide receiver Keon Coleman suffering an apparent ankle injury. Coleman had his ankle stepped on and went to the turf. Thankfully, he was able to get back onto the field a few plays later.

If Moore were to miss significant time, Coleman and Joshua Palmer, who had a 43-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, will be needed to step up alongside Khalil Shakir. The Bills could also turn to rookie Skyler Bell, who has been inactive the first two games of the year.

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