Bills' Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 1: DJ Moore, Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir

The Buffalo Bills open up their 2026 season on the road against the Houston Texans and will need major contributions from wide receivers DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid in order to escape Reliant Stadium with a victory in Week 1.

For Moore, it'll be his Bills regular season debut after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears this offseason. While On SI's Ralph Ventre is high on Moore's potential in Buffalo's offense this season, I'm not necessarily there yet.

As for Shakir, he's entering his fifth season with the Bills after being a fifth-round pick in 2022, while Kincaid is going into his fourth campaign in Buffalo as a former first-round pick.

In what will be a tough matchup for the Bills' offense, can you trust Shakir, Moore and/or Kincaid in fantasy football lineups this week? Here's our view on things.

DJ Moore start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball after making a catch aginst the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a career year in 2023, Moore has seen his production decline in each of the past two seasons, which many have chalked up to Moore simply declining as a football player.

However, we'd like to point out that there was a strong belief in Chicago that he simply didn't have good chemistry with Caleb Williams, which could be the root of his downfall. He also had plenty of competition for targets the past two seasons.

There is new hope for Moore in 2026, as he should be Josh Allen's No. 1 target in the passing attack, and the pair have already shown strong chemistry after Allen found Moore three times for 61 yards over just two drives in the preseason opener.

"Yeah, I think our off-field chemisty and friendship has accelerated the on-field connection," Moore said. "We talk almost every other play about something dealing with a route."

The problem with this Week 1 matchup is the Texans have one of the best defenses in the NFL and plenty of talent in the secondary. In 2025, Houston surrendered the sixth-fewest fantasy points to wideouts, according to Pro Football Reference.

We also know that Josh Allen has historically struggled against the Texans, with the Bills superstar averaging just 179 passing yards per contest over four game versus Houston during his career.

We do believe Moore is going to return WR2 value this season, but there is just so much to dislike about this matchup that it's hard to suggest putting him in lineups this week. That said, if you do have to choose one Bills receiver to start, we'd give Moore the nod.

Verdict: Sit

Dalton Kincaid start or sit advice

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid races into the end zone to score the opening touchdown of the game in first quarter against the Jets during the first half of their last regular season game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Bills won 35-8. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We truly believe Kincaid has the goods to be an elite tight end in the NFL, something he has shown flashes of being. The problem remains Kincaid's inability to stay healthy, as he has missed four and five games the past two seasons.

In the games he did play in 2025, Kincaid ranked as TE13 overall in fantasy points per game, per Fantasy Pros, which at least makes him an every-week starting option in 12-team leagues.

The Texans were a bit more giving to tight ends than they were to wide receivers last season, with Houston's defense ceding the 13th-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. It's very possible Allen will lean on Kincaid a bit more in this game considering how tough the Texans are on wideouts.

With the shallow pool of tight ends by default in fantasy football, Kincaid is a solid lineup option this week, even in a fairly tough matchup.

Verdict: Start

Khalil Shakir start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shakir has been Allen's go-to target the past few seasons, but the veteran slot receiver might find himself taking a backseat to Moore in 2026.

That's bad news for Shakir's fantasy production, which was already shaky after he ranked as WR36 overall in 2025.

Shakir gets a brutally tough matchup against an elite Texans secondary and defense that gave up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per contest to wide receivers last season and has given Buffalo fits in recent years.

We're keeping Shakir on the bench in Week 1.

Verdict: Start