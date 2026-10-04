DJ Moore Injury Update: Latest News on Bills WR's Status in Week 4 Game

The Buffalo Bills have an injury concern with wide receiver DJ Moore in the first half of the Week 4 game against the New England Patriots.

Moore got shaken up in the second quarter after a play and was spotted going into the blue medical tent afterwards.

Prior to his exit, Moore had just one catch on two targets for 11 yards.

Follow our tracker below for the latest updates on Moore's status for the rest of the Week 4 contest against New England.

DJ Moore injury update

UPDATE: The Bills announced that Moore is no doubtful to return with his shoulder injury, which means he's highly unlikely to get back into the game.

Injury Updates:



- WR DJ Moore (shoulder) has been downgraded to doubtful.



- DB Te'Cory Couch (hamstring) is doubtful to return. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 4, 2026

END OF UPDATE

UPDATE: After Moore headed to the locker room with his injury, the Bills announced that he is officially questionable to return because of a shoulder injury.

That is obviously troubling to hear, as Moore has been battling an AC joint sprain recently, so he might have re-aggravated that.

END OF UPDATE

UPDATE: Moore is now headed to the locker room, according to The Buffalo News' Jay Skurski.

"DJ Moore just left the medical tent and headed to the locker room," Skurski wrote.

We're still waiting for an update from the team.

END OF UPDATE

As we noted, Moore is getting checked out in the blue medical tent and we're still waiting for an update from the team, so it isn't clear exactly what he's dealing with.

We'll update this page once more information is known.

Impact of DJ Moore's injury

It goes without saying how big of a blow it would be to the Bills' offense if Moore can't return to the game.

The veteran wide receiver has taken the mantle of the team's No. 1 wide receiver through three games. He broke 100 yards in Week 1, and then he followed that up with a strong performance in Week 3 despite not being at 100%. Moore reeled in six catches for 67 yards in that contest.

Moore wasn't 100% in Week 3 because he was dealing with a shoulder injury that forced his early exit in Week 2.

If Moore can't return, the Bills will need more out of Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer, and the old reliables, Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir.

Coleman has been better than expected so far this season and has proven to be fairly reliable. The former second-round pick entered Week 4 with eight catches for 101 yards.

Palmer only had two catches going into the game against the Pats, but he's made the most of them with a pair of touchdowns, one for 34 yards and another from 43 yards.

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