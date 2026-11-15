Fantasy Start-Sit Week 10: DJ Moore, Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman

With the Buffalo Bills set to square off against the New York Jets on Sunday, it's time for some fantasy football lineup decisions with wide receiver DJ Moore, Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, and tight end Dalton Kincaid.

None of Buffalo's top four pass-catchers had a good game in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, which wasn't totally surprising because Minnesota sports an elite defense.

Shakir led all pass-catchers with his four grabs for 58 yards, Kincaid nabbed three catches for 28 yards, Moore caught three balls for 25 yards and Coleman brought up the rear with his 17 yards on three receptions.

Now, a look at our start-or-sit advice for Moore, Coleman, Shakir and Kincaid in Week 10.

DJ Moore start-or-sit advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore #2 runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't a great week for Moore last week, but he has still been reliable in most of the games he has played in and finished.

In the three of the four contests he has finished, Moore has tallied at least four catches and 67 yards and has scored in two of them.

On the surface, this looks like a tough matchup, as the Jets are ceding the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to wideouts in 2026, per CBS Sports, but there's a logical explanation for that and it doesn't have to do with the Jets having an elite defense.

Instead, the Jets have faced the ninth-fewest passing attempts in the league this season, and five of the teams with fewer attempts against have played in one less game than New York. Meanwhile, the Jets have faced the most rushing attempts in the NFL with teams opting to attack them that way.

With everything we know, we're comfortable with starting Josh Allen's No. 1 receiver this week.

Verdict: Start

Dalton Kincaid start-or-sit advice

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just when we thought Kincaid would get back to his elite scoring ways after a big performance in Week 8, he came back down to Earth in Week 9 with a 5.8-point showing.

But that Week 8 peformance is a reminder of why you have to keep starting him every week. There aren't many tight ends in the NFL who are capable of what Kincaid can produce any given week.

Kincaid also ranks as TE10 overall in fantasy points per game, according to Fantasy Pros, so he's a must-start in 10-team leagues by default.

The Jets present an OK matchup, with New York permitting the 13th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Verdict: Start

Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman start-or-sit advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a strong start to the season, Coleman has cooled off over his last four games with just nine catches for 87 yards and two scores in that span, which points to him being touchdown-dependent.

This is actually a good matchup for a touchdown-dependent wide receiver like Coleman, as the Jets are giving up the 10th-most touchdowns per game to the position in 2026.

However, given what we've seen from Coleman since Week 5, when he has ranked as WR68 overall in fantasy points per game, we just cannot suggest him as a starting option, especially with Moore playing, which will cut into Coleman's target share.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) catches a pass for 26 yards during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Shakir, his game-by-game production has been better since Week 4, and he ranks as WR27 overall in that span despite having a bye week mixed in.

That's enough to justify the veteran as a low-end flex option for Week 10.

Verdicts: Start Shakir, sit Coleman

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