Five Winners & One Loser From Bills Rout vs. Jets in Week 10

It was a slow start for the Buffalo Bills, who had a 10-9 lead over the New York Jets in the third quarter. Then, the offense took off.

From that point on, the Bills outscored the Jets 21-3, leaving MetLife Stadium with a 31-12 victory. Buffalo was the more physical team and improved to 8-1 on the season. They're also 5-0 on the road this year, proving to be a tough opponent no matter where they play.

With this win in the books, let's see who stood out as both winners and losers for the Bills.

Loser: Ed Oliver, DT

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver celebrates after the game against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York was set to punt the ball away for the second consecutive drive as they were facing a fourth-and-six. They decided to line up to attempt to draw the Bills offside, and it worked. A hard count got Ed Oliver to move, and that led to a five-yard penalty.

The Jets converted on the fourth-and-short following the flag, and that helped them pull off a 12-play drive, ending with a 41-yard field goal from Jason Sanders to make it a 7-3 game. Overall, Oliver didn't have a bad game, but this is a play he surely regrets.

Winner: TJ Parker, EDGE

Buffalo Bills OLB TJ Parker sacks New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second-round pick TJ Parker entered this game with 1.5 sacks and more than doubled that number against the Jets. Parker had plenty of success rushing the New York quarterbacks, sacking backup Cade Klubnik twice in the game. He now has 3.5 sacks as he's beginning to show why Brandon Beane made him the team's top pick this year.

Winner: Dalton Kincaid, TE

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid runs by New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York cut the lead to 10-9 following their first drive of the second half, but the Bills were able to respond thanks in large part to Dalton Kincaid. The star tight end caught a pass from Josh Allen and took off for a 54-yard gain. That helped them score their second touchdown of the game on a four-play, 62-yard drive.

BIG PLAY DALTON KINCAID



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Winner: DJ Moore, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore runs by New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Minnesota Vikings, DJ Moore was rather quiet with just 25 yards on three receptions. He was much better against the Jets and even topped his yardage total from Week 9 with one reception in the third quarter.

Buffalo was up 17-12 and looking to put the Jets away when Allen fired a deep pass to Moore. The veteran wideout hauled it in and scored a touchdown on a 45-yard reception. Moore finished with 90 yards and a touchdown on four receptions, looking like the WR1 Buffalo knows he can be.

ALLEN TO DJ MOORE FOR 6



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Winner: Josh Allen, QB

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks on during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other than an ugly second-half pick, this was another strong game from Josh Allen. The numbers weren't elite, as he had just 196 yards passing, but he made the plays when they were necessary. That includes three total touchdowns and a fourth-down conversion. Allen and the Buffalo offense are good enough that they can drop 31 points like this even when he's not throwing all over the field.

Winner: James Cook, RB

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III runs with the ball past New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Cook was special in this one. He continued to run tough throughout the game, and when he got in the open field, he was tough to bring down. His biggest gain was in the fourth quarter, when he broke free for a 74-yard touchdown to put the game away.

74-YARD TD FOR JAMES COOK



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In all, Cook had 157 yards on just 18 attempts.

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