Bills Add Powerful Edge Rusher in Final Pre-Training Camp 2027 Mock Draft

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been focused on improving the team's defense for the past couple of seasons. That includes him using the majority of the their draft picks over the past two years on defenders.

In 2026, their first selection was used on Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker. Despite adding Parker, and signing fellow pass rusher Bradley Chubb in free agency, one draft analyst believes Buffalo will continue to focus on the edge next year.

Ian Cummings of Pro Football Sports Network recently released his latest three-round 2027 NFL mock draft, and has Buffalo targeting a 6-foot-6 defensive end who might have a hard time competing for snaps.

Round 1, Pick No. 31: Quincy Rhodes Jr., EDGE, Arkansas

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop is stopped by Arkansas defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cummings has the Bills making their first selection at No. 31 overall, which is where they take Arkansas' Quincy Rhodes Jr. Rhodes is coming off a breakout season, which saw him record eight sacks for the Razorbacks. If selected by Buffalo, Rhodes would be joining a rather crowded position, although Cummings believes Buffalo might not get what they hope for out of Bradley Chubb.

"Buffalo drafted TJ Parker early in Round 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, and they also signed veteran Bradley Chubb in free agency. That said, I’m of the mind that a regression is likely for Chubb, and that the Bills will again need to re-invest at EDGE sooner rather than later," Cummings wrote.

"At 6’6, 277 pounds, Quincy Rhodes Jr. would give the Bills a lot of elements they’ve been hoping to find for a while. He has the ideal power profile, mass, and length; he’s explosive and fluid on the attack, with a wicked spin, and he has alignment versatility."

Cummings adds that Rhodes is still learning how to be an effective pass-rusher, but believes his high motor, mixed with his athleticism and power, gives him plenty of upside.

Bills focus on two positions of need on Day 2

Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Junior Sherrill runs with the ball after a made catch against the Kentucky Wildcats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Round 2, Pick 63: Samson Okunlola, G, Miami (FL)

In the second round, Cummings has Buffalo addressing their offensive line by selecting Samson Okunlola out of Miami. He stands 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, and would give Buffalo options on the offensive line. If Alec Anderson isn't the long-term answer at left guard, or if O'Cyrus Torrance leaves in free agency, Okunlola could be an affordable replacement.

Round 3, Pick 95: Junior Sherrill, WR, Vanderbilt

In Round 3, Cummings has Buffalo targeting Junior Sherrill from Vanderbilt. He's not the biggest wideout, but Sherrill fits exactly what Joe Brady looks for in a wide receiver. He's able to play on the outside as well as in the slot, and has the ability to pick up chunks of yardage after the catch.

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