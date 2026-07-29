Bills' Draft Class Already Has Something to Prove This Summer

The Buffalo Bills have had one of the top teams in the AFC for nearly a decade, as they enter the 2026 season on the heels of seven consecutive trips to the playoffs.

Unfortunately, their success in the playoffs has been limited as they have yet to reach the Super Bowl. The franchise is still chasing its first-ever Lombardi Trophy and with Josh Allen turning 30 this offseason, they knew it was time to make some big moves.

That included moving on from head coach Sean McDermott, who was replaced by offensive coordinator Joe Brady. With Brady leading the offense, there shouldn't be a whole lot of change on that side. As for the defensive side of things, however, Buffalo is facing some big changes.

Not only are they switching up their schemes with Jim Leonhard taking over as defensive coordinator, but there are several new pieces. That includes a draft class that once again focused heavily on defenders. General manager Brandon Beane used the majority of their draft picks in 2025 on defense, and then did the same in 2026. Players such as T.J. Parker, Davison Igbinosun, and Kaleb Elarms-Orr will all be expected to contribute as rookies.

Bills' rookie class enters camp feeling the pressure

Buffalo Bills linebacker T.J. Parker trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They also all enter training camp with plenty to prove, according to NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo. Recently, Melo identified five draft classes that enter camp with the most to prove and the Bills were the first team he mentioned. Melo says their defense let them down often in the playoffs, which is why there's already going to be plenty of pressure on this collection of young players.

"The Buffalo Bills failed to win the AFC East division in 2025 for the first time since 2019. They were overtaken by the New England Patriots. It was yet another clear-cut sign that general manager Brandon Beane needed to improve his roster during the offseason," Melo wrote.

"The defense has been the unit to routinely let them down in the playoffs, so it wasn't surprising to see Beane use his first two picks on defensive end TJ Parker and cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Both rookies should receive immediate opportunities to compete for rotational roles at training camp. Linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr and safety Jalon Kilgore are potential Day Three surprises."

Defensive rookies aren't alone in facing pressure

Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There might not be very much pressure on the offensive players, such as wide receiver Skyler Bell, since he will be a role-player rather than someone Buffalo will depend on heavily. On defense, players such as Igbinosun and Elarms-Orr might be asked to take on a much larger role early in the year.

The good news for them is that they are not alone in facing pressure. There are several returning players who are going to be asked to step up under Leonhard, and the Bills also added veteran pass rusher Bradley Chubb, as well as defensive backs Geno Stone, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Dee Alford in free agency. The rookies will still be expected to play their part, but there will be plenty of others who are feeling the pressure as Buffalo looks to finally break through in the postseason.

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