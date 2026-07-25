Two Bills Playmakers Who Will Define Buffalo's Season

There are two players who must put forth transcendent seasons if the Buffalo Bills hope to fulfill the sky-high expectations with which they’re entering the 2026 season.

Both homegrown talents, tight end Dalton Kincaid and edge rusher Greg Rousseau, have each been Buffalo's top players at their respective positions for the past few years. But neither has recorded the explosive campaign they were expected to when selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Rousseau, the No. 30 overall pick in 2021, led the Bills in sacks a season ago, but finished the year with just seven. That wasn’t even inside the top 30 in the NFL.

Kincaid was selected by the Bills at No. 25 overall in 2023 and has been a solid performer for the team since. But he has been riddled with injury the past two seasons, playing in just 25 of a possible 34 regular-season games.

For the Bills to take the next step and reach the Super Bowl, both players must increase their production this year.

Rousseau has a great opportunity after Bills added to pass rush

Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the factors that could lead to a big year for Rousseau is the addition of free-agent EDGE Bradley Chubb. In adding Chubb, Rousseau will move back to his more natural side of the Bills’ defensive line, the left side, with his new teammate feeling more comfortable on the right.

“Me and him, we’re talking about that in the weight room, laughing about it because it’s my first time playing with like an edge player who likes the right side," said Rousseau on an episode of It’s Always Gameday in Buffalo.

Along with his sack total, Rousseau led Bills pass rushers with a quarterback pressure rate of 14.6% last season. I think he could boost that significantly with Chubb now in tow. And don't forget about second-round EDGE T.J. Parker, who the Bills selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2026 draft.

Kincaid may have to deal with Bills’ load management again

Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid during OTAs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I'm not as confident in Kincaid taking a big step, as injuries continue to be the story of his offseason. Brandon Beane previously stated that Kincaid may have to endure.

“It’s too early to tell,” said Beane on whether the team plans to limit Kincaid’s snaps during training camp. “We’re hopeful and optimistic that he won’t, but we’ll just see how that goes.

“Some of these guys, in my experience, you can get them through the offseason, but training camp is training camp. So we’ll see how that’s going in training camp. Is he having to go two days on and one a little less or off? We’ve just got to make sure it’s smart.”

Kincaid led all Bills pass catchers with a receiving EPA [Expected Points Added] of +38.5 a year ago, according to Next Gen Stats, but didn’t even run as many routes [201] as Tyrell Shavers [203]. For him to make more of an impact on Buffalo’s offense, Kincaid needs to be on the field more often.

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