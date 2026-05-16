Bills' Day 3 Pick Could Have 'Instant Impact' in Jim Leonhard's Defense

After emphasizing depth at premium positions with his first three selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane was still able to satisfy roster needs on Day 3 with players that have a chance to be immediate contributors.

ESPN's Field Yates recognized one of Buffalo's fourth round picks when listing ten offensive and defensive prospects from Day 2 or 3 that have the "potential role, upside, and talent," to make an immediate impact in 2026.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr is the pick

Yates writes, "I thought Elarms-Orr had a chance to crack the top 100, but he fell to a good spot since Buffalo is shifting to more of a 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Elarms-Orr is a speedy player who can quickly diagnose and get downhill against the run and as a blitzer, as evidenced by his four sacks last season."

Other draft evaluators agree with Yates, with NFL analyst Lance Zierlein citing his "impressive agility and change of direction as an open-field tackler," and that he is "speedy and quick to chase the action sideline-to-sideline" as reasons why he could be an immediate contributor.

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) sacks SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Opportunity for KEO's Impact

The TCU product possesses both the talent and opportunity to become an important part of Leonhard's defense despite being a rookie. The fourth round pick used for Elarms-Orr was the first time this offseason that the Bills addressed their need at off-ball linebacker.

With Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson still available in free agency, the linebacker depth chart in Buffalo is lacking both veteran presence and a safe floor of talent for the group.

Terrel Bernard dealt with injuries last season that kept him from playing at the All-Pro level he's reached in the past, Dorian Williams leaves a lot to be desired in pass coverage, and the remainder of the group is a collection of UDFAs from the last three years, including Joe Andreessen, Keonta Jenkins, Jimmy Ciarlo and Theron Gaines.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) reacts after a defensive play against the Colorado Buffaloes | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Bills' WR receives Honorable Mention

While he wasn't one of the ten offensive players listed by Yates, wide receiver Skyler Bell also deserves a mention for this category.

An extremely productive season at UConn in 2025 saw Bell record 101 receptions, 1,278 yards, and 13 touchdowns. At 6-foot, 185 pounds, he projects as an NFL-ready prospect with inside/outside versatility.

While Buffalo added DJ Moore this offseason, the receiver room was more than one move away from solving its issues in the passing game. Bell will likely compete with Joshua Palmer and Keon Coleman for snaps and targets, and could easily become one of Josh Allen's go-to targets during his rookie campaign.

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the catch and runs for a touchdown against the UAB Blazers | David Butler II-Imagn Images