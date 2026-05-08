Bills May Have Found One of NFL Draft’s Biggest Steals in Jalon Kilgore

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane drew the ire of the fan base when he traded back three times in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL draft. He eventually traded out of Round 1 completely, not making a pick until taking Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker at No. 35 in Round 2.

Parker wasn’t a universally popular selection, with Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky saying the Bills should have taken Cashius Howell instead. As for the rest of the selections, especially on Day 3, the reviews were strong for Buffalo.

With wide receiver Skyler Bell and linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr generating plenty of buzz, it’s been easy to overlook one of their best selections from a value standpoint, Jalon Kilgore.

Buffalo selected the South Carolina safety at No. 167 overall during the fifth round. According to NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, that was the best steal in that round. Jeremiah had Kilgore ranked 76th overall, giving the Bills a +91 value score.

Jalon Kilgore gives Jim Leonhard a versatile weapon in the secondary

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore intercepts a pass intended for Mississippi Rebels WR Winston Watkins. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Kilgore offers excellent size for a safety at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds. He also showed solid athleticism, running a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash while recording a 37-inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine.

He's also an incredibly versatile player who lined up at several spots in the secondary during his time at South Carolina. Kilgore was able to line up at both safety spots and often played in the nickel as well. As a slot corner, he not only displayed the ability to cover tight ends, but was solid in run support.

That means new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will have plenty of options when it comes to utilizing Kilgore. He's most likely going to be a box safety, but he can offer some help in the slot if needed. Wherever he fits in the scheme, Kilgore offers someone who has a nose for the football.

He wrapped up his collegiate career with 178 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and eight interceptions.

Special teams could be Jalon Kilgore's calling card

South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to his work on defense, Kilgore had 12 punt returns for 74 yards. Those numbers aren't eye-popping, but he did have an average of 6.2 yards per return.

While he offers Buffalo some depth in that department, his physicality will likely make him a favorite on special teams. Kilgore could develop into a starter at some point, should he reach his potential, but until then, his calling card will be as a special teams ace.