Bills' NFL Draft Day 3 Tracker: Picks, Instant Grades during Busy Saturday
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The Buffalo Bills started Day 3 at the NFL Draft with the first pick in Round 4, but they didn't keep it.
Instead, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to jump up to No. 101 overall while Buffalo slid into No. 102 and picked up a 2027 seventh-rounder in the process.
The Bills proceeded to make three fourth-round selections. We're tracking all activity throughout Saturday's marathon, which kicked off at 12 p.m. ET.
2026 Bills' draft picks
Round 2 — EDGE T.J, Parker, Clemson (No. 35 overall) (from Titans)
Round 2 — CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State (No. 62 overall) (from Broncos)
Round 4 — LT Jude Bowry, Boston College (No. 102 overall) (from Raiders)
Round 4 — WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut (No. 125 overall) (from Patriots)
Round 4 — LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU (No. 126 overall)
Round 5 — S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina (No. 167 overall) (from Texans)
Round 5 — No. 181 overall (from Lions)
Round 6 — No. 213 overall (from Lions)
Round 7 — No. 220 (from Jets)
Bills' Day 3 instant grades
S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
Round 5 (No. 167 overall)
The Bills signed three veteran safeties to one-year contracts earlier this offseason, so Kilgore appears to be a draft-and-develop prospect. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein assigned the South Carolina safety with a Round 2 grade, but he fell all the way to Round 5. Another good value by Beane.
Grade — B+
LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU
Round 4 (No. 126 overall)
Elarms-Orr one one of the more athletic linebackers at the 2026 NFL Combine, registering a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and a 40-inch vertical. He played 26 games for TCU over the past two seasons after transferring from California. His combination of athleticism and experience makes him a good mid-round value at a position of need. Check out Bills On SI's alternate instant grade from Alex Brasky.
Grade — B+
WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut
Round 4 (No. 125 overall)
Bell was my top Round 4 target for the Bills, who adds an exciting athlete to the receiving corps. The UConn product, who tested well in Indianapolis (9.82 Relative Athletic Score), recorded seven 100-yard receiving games and 13 TD receptions over 13 games in 2025. Check out Bills On SI's alternate instant grade from Alex Brasky.
Grade — A
LT Jude Bowry, Boston College
Round 4 (No. 102 overall)
Bowry will presumably compete for the Bills' swing tackle role. After Florida's Austin Barber went in Round 3, Beane may have gotten an itch to pull the trigger on the Boston College captain. It's not a sexy pick, but I like the value. Check out Bills On SI's alternate instant grade from Alex Brasky.
Grade — A
Buffalo snags South Carolina safety in Round 5, trades following pick
The Bills were due to make back-to-back picks at No. 167 and No. 168 overall in Round 5.
They stopped South Carolina safety Jalon Kilgore's fall with the No. 167 selection. He's the fourth defensive player taken by the Bills thus far.
In the meantime, Buffalo sent Pick No. 168 to the Detroit Lions for the final pick in Round 5 (No. 181) and a Round 6 (No. 213) selection.
Bills finally get their off-ball linebacker with No. 126 pick
After two straight offensive picks, Beane went back to defense with his third Round 4 selection.
The Bills drafted Texas Christian linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, who met with the Bills last month, at No. 126 overall. With only Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams and Joe Andreessen returning from last year's 53-man roster, the rookie will have a chance to earn important snaps.
Buffalo secures UConn WR Skyler Bell in Round 4
The Bills added an exciting prospect to the receiving corps by selecting Connecticut's Skyler Bell at No. 125 overall.
Buffalo scouts attended Bell's Pro Day where he ran an impressive 4.40-second 40-yard dash and a 6.65-second 3-cone drill.
Potential Ryan Van Demark replacement drafted by Bills at No. 102 overall
The Bills made the second pick in Round 4, selecting Boston College offensive tackle Jude Bowry.
The 6-foot-5 Bowry projects asa replacement for swing tackle Ryan Van Demark, who left in free agency. The BC captain made 21 starts at left tackle over the past two seasons.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.