Bills' NFL Draft Day 3 Tracker: Picks, Instant Grades during Busy Saturday

The Buffalo Bills started Day 3 at the NFL Draft with the first pick in Round 4, but they didn't keep it.

Instead, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to jump up to No. 101 overall while Buffalo slid into No. 102 and picked up a 2027 seventh-rounder in the process.

The Bills proceeded to make three fourth-round selections. We're tracking all activity throughout Saturday's marathon, which kicked off at 12 p.m. ET.

2026 Bills' draft picks

Round 2 — EDGE T.J, Parker, Clemson (No. 35 overall) (from Titans)



Round 2 — CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State (No. 62 overall) (from Broncos)



Round 4 — LT Jude Bowry, Boston College (No. 102 overall) (from Raiders)



Round 4 — WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut (No. 125 overall) (from Patriots)



Round 4 — LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU (No. 126 overall)



Round 5 — S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina (No. 167 overall) (from Texans)



Round 5 — No. 181 overall (from Lions)



Round 6 — No. 213 overall (from Lions)



Round 7 — No. 220 (from Jets)

Bills' Day 3 instant grades

S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

Round 5 (No. 167 overall)



The Bills signed three veteran safeties to one-year contracts earlier this offseason, so Kilgore appears to be a draft-and-develop prospect. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein assigned the South Carolina safety with a Round 2 grade, but he fell all the way to Round 5. Another good value by Beane.



Grade — B+

Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) intercepts a pass intended for Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins (17) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU

Round 4 (No. 126 overall)



Elarms-Orr one one of the more athletic linebackers at the 2026 NFL Combine, registering a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and a 40-inch vertical. He played 26 games for TCU over the past two seasons after transferring from California. His combination of athleticism and experience makes him a good mid-round value at a position of need. Check out Bills On SI's alternate instant grade from Alex Brasky.



Grade — B+

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) of TCU practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut

Round 4 (No. 125 overall)



Bell was my top Round 4 target for the Bills, who adds an exciting athlete to the receiving corps. The UConn product, who tested well in Indianapolis (9.82 Relative Athletic Score), recorded seven 100-yard receiving games and 13 TD receptions over 13 games in 2025. Check out Bills On SI's alternate instant grade from Alex Brasky.



Grade — A

Oct 25, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes a reception during the second quarter against the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

LT Jude Bowry, Boston College

Round 4 (No. 102 overall)



Bowry will presumably compete for the Bills' swing tackle role. After Florida's Austin Barber went in Round 3, Beane may have gotten an itch to pull the trigger on the Boston College captain. It's not a sexy pick, but I like the value. Check out Bills On SI's alternate instant grade from Alex Brasky.



Grade — A

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston College offensive lineman Jude Bowry (OL06) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Buffalo snags South Carolina safety in Round 5, trades following pick

The Bills were due to make back-to-back picks at No. 167 and No. 168 overall in Round 5.

They stopped South Carolina safety Jalon Kilgore's fall with the No. 167 selection. He's the fourth defensive player taken by the Bills thus far.

In the meantime, Buffalo sent Pick No. 168 to the Detroit Lions for the final pick in Round 5 (No. 181) and a Round 6 (No. 213) selection.

Bills finally get their off-ball linebacker with No. 126 pick

After two straight offensive picks, Beane went back to defense with his third Round 4 selection.

The Bills drafted Texas Christian linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, who met with the Bills last month, at No. 126 overall. With only Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams and Joe Andreessen returning from last year's 53-man roster, the rookie will have a chance to earn important snaps.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) reacts after a defensive play against the Colorado Buffaloes | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Buffalo secures UConn WR Skyler Bell in Round 4

The Bills added an exciting prospect to the receiving corps by selecting Connecticut's Skyler Bell at No. 125 overall.

Buffalo scouts attended Bell's Pro Day where he ran an impressive 4.40-second 40-yard dash and a 6.65-second 3-cone drill.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn wideout Skyler Bell (WO05) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Potential Ryan Van Demark replacement drafted by Bills at No. 102 overall

The Bills made the second pick in Round 4, selecting Boston College offensive tackle Jude Bowry.

The 6-foot-5 Bowry projects asa replacement for swing tackle Ryan Van Demark, who left in free agency. The BC captain made 21 starts at left tackle over the past two seasons.

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper (44) | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images