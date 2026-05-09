It Took One Practice for Bills' Rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr to Stand Out

Friday was the first day of the Buffalo Bills' rookie minicamp. Coaches had their first chance to get some hands-on experience with their rookie class, while also giving several players a chance to make the team on a tryout basis, with Bills On SI's writer Ralph Ventre identifying some who could earn a contract.

These practices are non-contact, so there's not always a lot that can be learned from them. That doesn't mean that no one can find a way to stand out, however.

That's what happened on Friday as linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr was turning heads during his first practice with the team. One example was a video circulating on social media where Elarms-Orr displays excellent force while working with a tackling dummy, which led to some audible excitement among the coaching staff.

Elarms-Orr did more than this to turn heads as Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com said that he looked the part of an NFL linebacker and had an impressive pass breakup.

"The biggest takeaway from the day was how confident and comfortable Elarms-Orr looked among his fellow rookies. He seemed to take charge in team drills and even made a head-turning play. A pass was completed over the middle of the field, and the rookie linebacker came flying into the play and ripped the ball out to force the incompletion," Parrino wrote.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr has chance to earn significant snaps as rookie

National Team linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr of TCU practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The TCU product entered the draft with NFL.com's Lance Zierlein saying he was well-built for the position and had "above-average athleticism but problematic instincts." He added that Elarms-Orr could find a role early in his career as a special teams player.

It's still early in the process, but Elarms-Orr might have landed in the perfect spot. Buffalo hasn't re-signed linebackers Matt Milano or Shaq Thompson, leaving plenty of room for the rookie to carve out a role.

He might not be able to usurp Dorian Williams as the starter across from Terrel Bernard, but he could easily lock up the top reserve position. Right now, Elarms-Orr only has to beat out Joe Andreesen and Keonta Jenkins to earn that spot.

Buffalo could still decide to add veteran help, which could include bringing back Milano or Thompson. For now, however, Elarms-Orr has a huge opportunity to prove he deserves a chance to see the field often as a rookie, and it hasn't taken long for him to start making a case for himself.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) reacts after a defensive play against the Colorado Buffaloes | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images