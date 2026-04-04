Bills 'Have to Do One of Two Things' With Round 1 Draft Pick, Trade Is Not on List

A young talent infusion into the wide receivers room or more firepower for the pass rush?

When the Buffalo Bills hit the clock for the first time in the 2026 NFL Draft at No. 26 overall, they're likely to encounter two enticing options.

Presuming general manager Brandon Beane, who already gave up his second-round pick in a deal for wide receiver DJ Moore, does not intend to trade the Bills' first-rounder, the best combination of need and value may be at either wide receiver or edge rusher at that point in Round 1.

Buffalo, which added Moore and Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb thus far this offseason, has seemingly been searching for difference-makers at both positions over the past half-decade.

"I think you look at the Bills, you have to do one of two things in that spot, at least in my estimation," said CBS analyst Pete Prisco on One Bills Live. "You either see a receiver you love, and you fall in love, you know you got DJ Moore, you can still get another one who can run, or you take that guy who can rush the passer, because that's something they really need."

After looking at the numbers, it's hard to refute Prisco's plan.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills have not even had a 900-yard receiver in either of the past two seasons. Khalil Shakir's 719 receiving yards led Buffalo in 2025. One year prior, he topped the team with 821 yards.

As for the pass rush, Greg Rousseau led the way with 7.0 regular season sacks. As a unit, Buffalo sacked the opponent only once over two playoff games.

Wide receivers

Under contract — DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers, Mecole Hardman, Trent Sherfield, Stephen Gosnell

Even with Moore and Shakir leading the room, the Bills could use another reliable piece further down the depth chart. Coleman has struggled with maturity issues since entering the league and Palmer was a massive free agent disappointment in Year 1. Shavers is coming off a debilitating knee injury.

Rochester product KC Concepcion seems like an appropriate target at No. 26 overall. The Texas A&M receiver's skill set appears to be a good fit, the Bills have shown interest in him. Buffalo met with Concepcion at the NFL Combine and hosted him for a 30 visit.

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas AM Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

WR draft prospects — KC Concepcion (Texas A&M), Denzel Boston (Washington), Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana), Jordan Tyson (Arizona State)

Edge rushers

Under contract — Bradley Chubb, Greg Rousseau, Michael Hoecht, Javon Solomon, Andre Jones, Landon Jackson

Outside of projected starters Chubb and Rousseau, the Bills are thin on the edge. Hoecht has the tools to be a demon in this scheme, but he's recovering from an Achilles tear. Jackson, a 2025 third-rounder, also suffered an ugly knee injury last winter.

Texas A&M's Cashius Howell has been linked to Buffalo in multiple first-round mock drafts. While his collegiate production was up to par, he's received criticism for some of his measurables, particularly his 30.25-inch arms.

"He has some short arms, but when you put on his tape, he can pop. He goes after it," said Prisco.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (DL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Edge draft prospects — Cashius Howell (Texas A&M), Keldrick Faulk (Auburn), TJ Parker (Clemson), Akheem Mesidor (Miami)