Bills Fix Wide Receiver Room, Add First-Round Star in NFL Expert's New Mock Draft

The Buffalo Bills are searching for upgrades to their wide receiver room this offseason, and an expert’s latest mock draft predicts them to get just that with an exciting first-round pick.

KC Concepcion, out of Texas A&M, has been a highly sought-after name during the predraft process and is a player who could step in and help the Bills deliver a skill set they’ve been lacking in recent seasons.

The speedy, downfield threat put forth a solid performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he exhibited impressive ball-tracking skills despite not participating in any timed testing. In his latest mock draft, NFL Draft expert Brendan Donahue has the Bills pulling the trigger on Concepcion at pick No. 26 of Round 1.

“Even after the trade for DJ Moore, Buffalo is still looking to add to their wide receiver room,” wrote Donahue. “They are doing their due diligence on many of the receivers in the draft, specifically Concepcion.”

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Displaying interest

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Bills met with Concepcion at the combine and also hosted him for a top-30 visit, indicating Buffalo’s interest in the 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver.

“GM Brandon Beane (ninth year) officially has final say over the roster,” added Donahue. “Former head coach Sean McDermott’s opinion carried significant weight … but Joe Brady likely does not have as much say given his inexperience and more limited relationship with Beane.”

Beane has previously defended the team’s decisions regarding the wide receivers they have brought in, whether through free agency, trade or the draft in recent years. But as the Bills continue to search for adequate production year after year, this might be the time Beane takes a big swing on a true difference-maker such as Concepcion.

What he’s accomplished

Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion (WO16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Concepcion’s final season at the college level was his lone campaign with Texas A&M, during which he recorded 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns. He totaled 2,218 yards and 25 touchdowns on 185 receptions over his three-year collegiate career. Along with his ability to impact the game offensively, he is also a special teams standout, having finished the 2025 season with an average of 18.2 yards on 25 punt returns, including two returned for touchdowns.

Beane has previously said that, despite Moore’s addition, the Bills will not hesitate to take a wide receiver in the first round, particularly if they have added ability, such as on special teams.

“If there’s a dynamic player that can help us, starter or not, at receiver, we would take him at 26,” said Beane from the NFL League Meetings.

Buffalo is currently equipped with Moore, WR Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid as its top three options in the passing game. Adding Concepcion to that mix would transform Buffalo’s group of pass catchers from one of the worst in the league to an above-average group.