Drafting Skyler Bell Completely Reshapes the Bills at Wide Receiver Position

When the Buffalo Bills made Skyler Bell the No. 125 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the team’s fan base rejoiced.

Bringing Bell into the fold will not only address a significant roster need the Bills have had the past few years, but will also completely reshape the position as his rookie campaign fast approaches. With former second-round pick Keon Coleman hanging on by a thread entering his third professional season, Bell has a great opportunity to step in and overtake Coleman while helping elevate Buffalo’s passing game to new heights.

The former UConn wide receiver exploded for 101 receptions for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns, which placed him within the top three in the country in each category during his final collegiate season. After running a 4.4 40-yard dash and finishing with an athleticism score of 85 at the NFL Scouting Combine, which was sixth among WRs according to Next Gen Stats, he will now head to Western New York, where the Bills’ faithful following will be waiting for him to boost their aerial attack.

The depth chart

Connecticut Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bulls in the second quarter. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

With Bell added to the mix, the Bills are now equipped with a new “big three” at the position, which includes 2025 leading receiver Khalil Shakir and DJ Moore, whom the team traded for this offseason. Coleman is suddenly on the outside looking in, along with Joshua Palmer, who was signed as a free agent last year.

Coleman played in just 13 games a season ago due to disciplinary issues and other reasons that led to him being benched multiple times. He finished his second year in the NFL with only 38 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdowns.

Palmer didn’t fare any better, appearing in just 12 games, recording 22 receptions for 202 yards and was held without a touchdown in his first season in Buffalo. The 26-year-old signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Bills in March 2025, and the Bills are already regretting that contract.

Bell’s addition offers hope, as the team now has another young, exciting option, beyond its two disappointing veterans, who may be afterthoughts this year if the rookie bursts onto the scene. It won’t take much for the Bell to prove he is worth favoring over Coleman and Palmer moving forward under first-year head coach Joe Brady.

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