It’s wide receiver day at the NFL Scouting Combine, which has presented many different options for the Buffalo Bills regarding their first-round pick in the upcoming 2026 Draft.

The Bills hold the No. 26 selection and are looking at a variety of names working their way up draft boards as draft day approaches on Apr. 23. That includes two talented players recently presented as obvious fits for Buffalo if they were indeed to pursue a pass catcher in Round 1.

Washington’s Denzel Boston and Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion were both highlighted by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler during an appearance on One Bills Live as those the Bills will be watching closely over the next two months.

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12)

‘Traditional X receiver’

Brugler cited Boston as a clear option on the boundary, while he also presented versatility as a selling point for Buffalo to select the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder.

“If you’re looking for more of that traditional X receiver, he can also be a big slot,” said the draft expert. “He gives you a big, big target, and he can catch the ball outside his frame.”

Along with his wide catch radius, Boston has also been lauded for his ability to make plays on the ball and create yards after catch. He recorded three games of over 100 yards receiving during his final season with Washington, including a 10-reception, 153-yard performance against Illinois, which included a touchdown reception.

“He’s a really good hands catcher,” added Brugler on Boston. “I don’t have a ton of concerns about the way he plays. It’s just he’s not going to separate easily.”

That could be worrisome for Bills fans, who have seen Keon Coleman struggle to separate at the X position since he was drafted in the second round in 2024. The former Huskies wide receiver also has experience as a punt returner, recording eight returns, including one for a 78-yard touchdown during the 2025 campaign.

Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7)

‘Can go make plays’

Concepcion, who was born in Rochester, NY, has been another red-hot name linked to the Bills, as the slippery athlete could boost Buffalo’s short passing game to elite levels.

“KC Concepcion from Texas A&M, who is a playmaker with the ball in his hands,” said Brugler, who highlighted drops as somewhat of a concern as it relates to the 5-foot-11, 190-pound wide receiver. “… You hope that the focus drops get better. But when you get the ball in his hands, he can go make plays, and whether that’s from the slot or from the outside.”

Like Boston, Concepcion also has a solid track record of returning punts. He recorded 25 punt returns in 2025, taking two of them for touchdowns. He finished his team’s 49-25 win over LSU with 132 yards on three returns, including a 79-yard sprint for a score.

“So Concepcion, I think, is going to have a lot of interest in the back half of Round 1,” concluded Brugler.

Both Boston and Concepcion have met with the Bills at the combine, per reports from Syracuse.com's Matt Parrino and WIVB's Josh Reed.