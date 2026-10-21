Bills Land Ascending High-Motor Edge Rusher in New 2027 NFL Mock Draft

For the past two seasons, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been heavily focused on defense during the NFL draft. He kicked things off in 2025 with Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston and used six of nine selections on defenders.

In 2026, his first selection was in Round 2, where he took Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker, followed by Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun in the same round. Beane again used most of his selection on defense, taking six defenders with his 10 picks.

Despite all that attention, the defense remains problematic in Buffalo. New defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has had a rough start, but there's also still a strong need for depth. That's why SI.com' Gilberto Manzano sees the Bills looking for help on that side of the ball once again in his latest 2027 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick No. 29: Sahir West, EDGE, UCLA

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington is hit from behind just as he throws by UCLA Bruins EDGE Sahir West. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manzano has Buffalo selecting 27th overall, which is where they land UCLA's Sahir West, a player with a high motor who continues to get more attention every week for his play.

"West is getting more attention each week. Teams will likely fall in love with his intensity and motor. Even when he appears outmatched against a double team, he can break free because his energy is unmatched," Manzano wrote. "The 6'3, 279-pound pass rusher is the best player on UCLA’s dominant defense. West has 22 total tackles and two sacks this season.”

West spent two seasons with James Madison, breaking out in 2025 with 45 tackles, seven sacks, and four bass deflections. This year with UCLA, his numbers haven't been eye-popping, but he brings an infectious energy and is a disruptive force.

James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The real question is whether Buffalo can afford to spend a premium draft pick on the edge. While you can never have enough pass rushers, they have Greg Rousseau, Bradley Chubb, and Parker all under contract. That gives them plenty of options, and the same can't be said in the secondary.

Buffalo has been struggling in coverage both at the cornerback and safety position. West might be the best player on the board, but the Bills might need to allow their need to come into play with this selection. They've already benched Hairston this year and have struggled with injuries at cornerback as well. There's also a very slim chance C.J. Gardner-Johnson returns following his actions this past week, which led to a one-game suspension.

Manzano has the Bills taking Miami cornerback OJ Frederique Jr. at No. 61 in Round 2, but even then, they're going to be thin at safety.

Miami Hurricanes CB OJ Frederique Jr. against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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