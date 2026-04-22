Buffalo Bills' All-Time Top Selections in NFL Draft Rounds 1-7

The Buffalo Bills were one of the eight original franchises in the American Football League. That means they were involved in the AFL’s own drafts from 1960-66. This endeavor begins with the NFL’s Common Draft, which began in 1967.

Today the draft is a seven-round exercise, hence the following picks for the Buffalo Bills’ top selection in each of the first seven rounds—starting in ’67. There are some impressive names, to say the least.

Round 1 — DE Bruce Smith (1985)

Buffalo’s first-round resume includes Hall of Famers running back O.J. Simpson, guard Joe DeLamielleure, and quarterback Jim Kelly. And could 2018 selection Josh Allen be on a path to the Hall?

Regardless, the answer here is the NFL’s all-time sack leader (200.0) who was the league’s first overall pick in ’85 and also happens to have a bust in Canton, Ohio. Smith’s 15 years in Orchard Park saw him rack up 171.0 sacks. He was the NFL’s Defensive Players of the Years in 1990 and ’96. He earned 11 Pro Bowl invitations and was named First Team All-Pro eight times.

Round 2 — RB Thurman Thomas (1988)

Aug 4, 2007; Canton, OH, USA; Thurman Thomas former Buffalo Bill from 1988 to 1999 waves to fans after his speech during enshrinement ceremonies at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

During the late 1980s and most of the ’90s, there were three running backs whose steady play each earned them a bust in Canton. Dallas’ Emmitt Smith was a workhorse and Detroit’s Barry Sanders was electrifying, while Thomas’ versatility was his calling card.

The former Oklahoma State teammate of Sanders holds Buffalo’s franchise record for yards from scrimmage (16,279) and his 87 total TDs is tied for first in team annals. A five-time Pro Bowler and the NFL MVP in 1991, Thomas’s 456 catches ranks third in club history behind Andre Reed (941) and Eric Moulds (675).

Round 3 — QB Joe Ferguson (1973)

Oct 16, 1983; Balitmore, MD, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills quarterback Joe Ferguson (12) in action against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium. | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

The only two players in the history of the Bills’ franchise with more passing yards than the Bills’ third-round pick from the University of Arkansas in ’73, who threw for 27,950 yards in 12 seasons in Orchard Park, are Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly (35,467) and current starting quarterback Josh Allen (30,102).

Ferguson also threw for 181 scores, also third behind Kelly (237) and Allen (220). The former Razorback started every game in each of his first three seasons, including a postseason clash with the Steelers in 1974, and was part of three Bills’ playoff teams.

Round 4 — WR Andre Reed (1985)

Andre Reed, WR, 1985-99 | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 86th overall pick in the ’85 draft played for the Golden Bears of Kutztown University (PA). Reed would soon team with quarterback Jim Kelly, and the talented wideout would be named to seven straight Pro Bowls from 1988-94.

The Hall of Fame receiver is the Bills’ all-time leader in games played (221), receptions (941), receiving yards (13,095), touchdown catches (86) and shares the total TD mark with Thurman Thomas (87). Reed also made his mark in the playoffs via 85 catches (10th in NFL history), 1,229 receiving yards (8th), and nine TDs (Tied-10th).

Round 5 — DL Kyle Williams (2006)

Kyle Williams | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Talk about perseverance? Williams was a member of the Bills during the rough times, his career spanning 13 seasons from 2006-18. He and the team wound up making one playoff appearance over that stretch, a 10-3 loss to the Jaguars in 2017. The former LSU Tiger was a reliable performer, and would wind up being named to a half-dozen Pro Bowls in his final nine seasons.

The 6’1”, 301-pound interior presence finished his career with 48.5 sacks, eighth in team history, and his 183 regular-season contests are the most by a defensive tackle in Bills’ history.

Round 6 — PK Tyler Bass (2020)

There’s not a rich history in terms of this franchise when it comes to sixth-round selections. Penn State linebacker John Skorupan was the 136th overall pick back in 1973, playing and starting 50 games for the Bills over five seasons.

However, the choice here is Bass, who unfortunately missed all of this past season due to various injuries. Still, the 188th overall pick from Georgia Southern has had five solid campaigns for the club, totaling 120-plus points each season. Bass’s 657 points scored and 131 successful field goals rank fourth in franchise history.

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass gets ready to kick a field goal during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 7 — WR Stevie Johnson (2008)

Oct. 14, 2012; Glendale, AZ, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver (13) Stevie Johnson against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Bills defeated the Cardinals 19-16 in overtime. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A toss up between a solid safety and an underrated wide receiver. The nod goes to the 224th overall pick in ‘08 over Kurt Schulz. The latter played for the club for eight seasons and amassed 25 takeaways. On the other hand, Johnson ranks eighth in touchdown catches (28), ninth in receptions (301), and 10th in receiving yards (3,832) in Bills’ franchise history.

It may also surprise some people that the former University of Kentucky was the first player in franchise annals, and not Andre Reed, to amass 1,000-plus receiving yards in three straight seasons (2010-12).