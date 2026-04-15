Best Second-Round NFL Draft Gems in Bills' History (And How They Were Found)

As it stands currently, the Buffalo Bills won't have the chance to make more Round 2 magic at the 2026 NFL Draft.

While the Bills still hold seven total selections, they traded their second-rounder (No. 60 overall) to the Chicago Bears in exchange for wide receiver DJ Moore and a fifth-round pick.

Considering Buffalo's history of uncovering second-round gems, however, general manager Brandon Beane may want to trade back into Round 2 if the right value is there at the time. The Bills' President of Football Operations has not been shy to make moves during the draft, dating back to the climb up the board to take quarterback Josh Allen at No. 7 overall in 2018.

In 2024, Beane dropped out of Round 1 to draft wide receiver Keon Coleman at No. 33 overall. Two years earlier, he traded down in Round 2 before selecting running back James Cook at No. 63 overall.

Cook, one of the great value picks of Beane's tenure, is one of Bills On SI's Top 5 All-Time Second-Round Draft Gems. With Cook as its lone active player, the list features two Hall of Famers on offense and two ultra-reliable fan favorites on defense.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

RB James Cook — 2022

Not used as an every-down running back by Georgia, Cook was not viewed as a potential bell cow heading into the 2022 NFL Draft after only 230 career carries in college.

With running back Devin Singletary entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the Bills having already missed out on third-down back JD McKissic in free agency, Buffalo brass used a late second-rounder to add depth at the position.

After limited snaps as a rookie, Cook established himself as the Bills' RB1 en-route to three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons. The three-time Pro Bowl selection became the first Buffalo player since 1976 to win the NFL rushing title when he ran for 1,621 yards in 2025.

Earlier this year, we wrote about how Hall-of-Fame running back Edgerin James views Cook as an elite rusher. The good news is he's under contract through 2029 after signing a four-year extension last summer.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

RB Thurman Thomas — 1988





Despite starring at Oklahoma State, Thomas fell into Round 2 during the 1988 NFL Draft due to an injury concern. The All-American running back tore his ACL while reportedly playing pickup basketball in 1986.

Chosen at No. 40 overall by the Bills, Thomas made an immediate impact for the 1988 AFC East champions. He accounted for 1,089 yards from scrimmage on 225 touches as a rookie.

Thomas proceeded to post eight consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaigns for the Bills on his way to Canton. The 1991 NFL MVP, who was transformational in the way he was used as a receiver out of the backfield, earned five consecutive All-Pro nods.

Becoming a face of the franchise, Thomas finished his career with 12,074 rush yards and 4,458 receiving yards over 182 regular season games.

Oct 29, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; The Buffalo Bills retire the number of former running back Thurman Thomas at halftime during a game against the New England Patriots at New Era Field. | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images



LB Darryl Talley — 1983





The Bills drafted the hard-nosed linebacker out of West Virginia at No. 39 overall in 1983, and he was still a defensive staple 10 years later in the midst of four straight Super Bowl appearances.

Talley, known for wearing his patented Spider-man long sleeve thermals, did not miss a game over 12 seasons with Buffalo. He made 188 consecutive regular season appearances for the Bills, including 160 starts.



The always-reliable linebacker started all four Super Bowls, and he was voted to the Pro Bowl in 1990 and 1991. Talley ended his Bills' tenure making 105+ tackles five years in a row. Bills On SI ranked Talley as the No. 9 player in franchise history one year ago.



Linebacker Darryl Talley returns an INT for the Buffalo Bills | JAMIE GERMANO/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via Imagn Content Services, LLC

NT Fred Smerlas — 1979

Smerlas was the No. 32 overall selection out of Boston College in 1979 when the NFL had only 28 franchises, hence his second-round status.

Drafted as a potential centerpiece for head coach Chuck Knox's 3-4 defense, Smerlas displayed a toughness and commitment that quickly titled fan sentiment in his favor. Beginning in 1980, the quintessential nose guard made 149 consecutive starts for Buffalo.

Smerlas, who helped elevate the franchise into a contender, made five Pro Bowls in 11 seasons with the Bills. He earned back-to-back All-Pro selections in 1982 and 1983. Bills On SI tabbed him as the No. 3 defensive tackle in team history last year.

Dec 19, 1982; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Fred Smerlas (76) on the sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

LG Billy Shaw — 1961

While Shaw's second-round status (No. 9 overall) applies to the 1961 AFL Draft (pre-merger), the Georgia Tech product remains one of the top offensive lineman in the 66-year history of the Bills.

Playing his entire nine-year career for Buffalo, Shaw was a rock at left guard for 119 games. He did not miss a single game in any of his first six seasons, earning five consecutive All-Pro First Team selections.

Blocking for Bills' legends running back Cookie Gilchrist and quarterback Jack Kemp, Shaw was an important piece on the 1964 and 1965 AFL Champions. He finally for the call from Canton in 1999.

Aug 5, 2017; Canton, OH, USA; Buffalo Bills former offensive guard Billy Shaw, a 1999 HOF class member shows off his ring before the Professional Football HOF enshrinement ceremonies at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images