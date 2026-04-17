Four of Best Late-Round Draft Steals in Buffalo Bills' History Played With Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills have uncovered plenty of eventual starters and future Pro Bowlers during the late rounds at the NFL Draft over the years.

After being selected at No. 283 overall (Round 11) in 1987, right tackle Howard Ballard went on to start five seasons, and earn two Pro Bowl nods, for the Bills.

Late special teams ace Mark Pike was a Round 7 selection in 1986. Tight end Jay Riemersa, who played 90 games for the Bills and scored 20 touchdowns, was the No. 244 overall pick in 1996.

Kentucky wide receiver Stevie Johnson, who lasted until Round 7 (No. 224 overall), eventually became the Bills' first-ever receiver to record three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Aug 24, 2013; Landover, MD, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson (13) catches a pass in front of Washington Redskins safety Bacarri Rambo (29) at FedEx Field. | Evan Habeeb-Imagn Images

The list, which includes seventh-round safety Kurt Schulz (1992) and eighth-round nose tackle Jeff Wright (1988), is lengthy. As a result, for the sake of time, we're focusing on the late-round steals that have played at some point during the Josh Allen era.

There are four men who fit the bill, two of whom are expected to start for Buffalo in 2026.

CB Christian Benford — 2022 (Round 6)

Quickly overshadowing 2022 first-round cornerback Kaiir Elam, Benford looked like a true uncovered gem not long after the Bills drafted the Villanova product at No. 185 overall.

Despite earning All-America honors for a renowned FCS program, Benford was not given the opportunity to generate much pre-draft buzz. He did not receive an NFL Combine invitation nor was he invited to participate in a major all-star showcase such as the Senior Bowl or East West Shrine Bowl.

Benford, who earned a four-year extension worth $69 million, made 48 starts (53 appearances) over the course of his rookie contract. Emerging as the Bills' CB1, he totaled seven interceptions, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) runs the ball for a touchdown after an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

WR Khalil Shakir — 2022 (Round 5)

Initially looking for a successor to Cole Beasley, the Bills used the No. 148 selection on the Boise State slot receiver. Lacking the desired size for an outside receiver, to go along with short arms, Shakir slipped to Day 3 much to Buffalo's delight.

Used sparingly as a rookie, Shakir broke out down the stretch in 2023. The sure-handed starter, who owns a 75.8 career catch percentage, has been as reliable as they come. He has led the Bills in receiving yards each of the past two seasons.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir after catching a pass gets an additional 10-yards on the play during second half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LB Matt Milano — 2017 (Round 5)

The 31-year-old Milano, who remains unsigned on the free agent market, played 106 games over nine seasons with the Bills.

Viewed as a safety-linebacker tweener at the NFL level, the Boston College product fell to Buffalo at No. 163 overall in 2017. Milano made an immediate impact as a rookie, appearing in all 16 games while earning five starts. He eventually earned an All-Pro First Team nod in 2022.

Both athletic and instinctual, Milano had the traits of an all-time great until injuries slowed him down in recent years. He totaled 10 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries and 66 tackles-for-loss over his Bills' tenure.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano wraps up Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey during second half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DT Kyle Williams — 2006 (Round 5)

Between the fan base and the locker room, Williams became one of the most-liked Bills since the turn of the century. Selected at No. 134 overall in 2006, the LSU product proceeded to play 183 games (178 starts) for Buffalo. We wrote about the retired legend when he was named one of the millennium's top NFL Draft values last summer.



The six-time Pro Bowl selection played with Milano on the 2017 defense that ended the Bills' 17-year postseason drought, and he decided to come back for one more year, which was Allen's rookie season.

Interestingly enough, Williams, who logged 48.5 career sacks, made his first-ever reception with Allen as quarterback. As a way to give him a memorable sendoff in front of the home crowd, the defensive tackle ran a route out of the backfield and made a nine-year reception in his final career game — a 42-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on December 30, 2018.

Bills Kyle Williams caught a pass for 9-yards in his last NFL game. Williams retired after 13-years in Buffalo. | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK