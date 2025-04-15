Bills Central

Revisiting Buffalo Bills' best draft class ever exactly 40 years ago

The Buffalo Bills, who enter the 2025 NFL Draft with 10 picks, found three key pieces for their four-year Super Bowl run 40 years ago.

Ralph Ventre

Bills DE Bruce Smith rushes Miami quarterback Dan Marino on Oct. 9, 1994.
Bills DE Bruce Smith rushes Miami quarterback Dan Marino on Oct. 9, 1994. / Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

They hit on the No. 1 overall pick and proceeded to find another Hall-of-Famer in Round 4.

Throw in the fact that they also picked up a longtime backup quarterback who orchestrated the great comeback in NFL history, and it's understandable why Sports Illustrated ranked the Buffalo Bills' 1985 draft class as the best in franchise history.

With the 2025 NFL Draft a little more than one week away, SI's Gilberto Manzano identified "The Best Draft Class for Each NFL Team" and he took Bills Mafia back to the genesis of the four-year Super Bowl run.

Building the foundation that would go onto capture four consecutive AFC championships starting in 1990, Buffalo made Virginia Tech defensive end Bruce Smith the first overall selection in 1985. He retired, and remains, as the NFL's all-time sacks leader.

Selected at No. 86 overall, Kutztown's Andrew Reed would eventually team up with Jim Kelly to make one of the most-prolific QB-WR duos in league annals. Twenty-nine selections earlier, the Bills took Maryland quarterback Frank Reich who brought stability to the No. 2 QB spot, and with Kelly injured, led Buffalo to back-to-back playoff victories on the way to Super Bowl XXVII.

Andre Reed heads up field
Buffalo's Andre Reed heads up field after a reception during second half action in the Bills season opener against Minnesota Sunday, August 31, 1997, at Rich Stadium / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"Those who quickly thought of the 2018 class because of Josh Allen should go on YouTube and watch highlights of Bruce Smith, possibly the greatest pass rusher the NFL has ever seen. Smith, the 1985 No. 1 pick, is the league’s all-time career leader with 200 sacks. Eighty-five picks after Smith, Buffalo selected Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Andre Reed. Former Colts and Panthers coach Frank Reich was drafted by the Bills in the third round of that memorable class," said Manzano.

RELATED: Ranking Bills' last 10 NFL Draft first-round selections

For the younger fans, we're not ready to declare any of the picks as future Hall-of-Famers, but the Bills' 2022 draft class looks pretty good right now, and that's despite missing on their Round 1 pick. With wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard, cornerback Christian Benford and running back James Cook all becoming above average starters, 2022 could definitely be in the conversation down the road.

As for now, exactly 40 years later, the Bills head into the NFL Draft with 10 selections at their disposal. They have the franchise quarterback in place, but still need another piece or two to push them over the proverbial hump in the AFC.

Frank Reich and Don Beebe
Frank Reich and Don Beebe celebrate a touchdown during the Bills 24-14 victory over Miami on Dec. 23, 1990 / Staff file photo, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via Imagn Content Services, LLC

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News