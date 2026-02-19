Latest Mock Draft Has Bills Selecting Replacement for All-Pro Defender

Free agent Matt Milano may be headed out the door this offseason because of the Buffalo Bills' financial situation and the All-Pro linebacker's injury history.

Add in the fact that Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams and Joe Andreessen are the only linebackers currently under contract for next season, and a replacement becomes a clear offseason priority

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports has the Bills addressing that need in the draft, passing on a wide receiver or defensive lineman in favor of a linebacker to help replace Milano.

Bills select Georgia LB in latest mock draft

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

CJ Allen is regarded as one of the best linebackers in the 2026 NFL Draft class, which is considered a very strong group at the position compared to recent years. It might just be the best for early talent since 2020, when four off-ball linebackers went in the first round.

"It's been a few years since the last one, but CJ Allen is the latest in the long line of Georgia LBs who are smart, can fly sideline to sideline and hit the crap out of you when they find you," Fornelli wrote. "He'd be an immediate help to Buffalo's run defense.

Buffalo's defense was fifth-worst in the league against the run last season, allowing 136.2 yards per game. It was the Bills' biggest defensive weakness.

Allen recorded 205 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles in his three seasons with the Bulldogs. Surrounded by elite talent like 2025 first-rounders Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker, Allen developed in a program known for producing top-level linebackers, such as Roquan Smith and Nakobe Dean.

How would CJ Allen fit in the Bills' defense?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Gets them lined up, is tough and is a great leader,” an NFC national scout told NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein about Allen. Zierlein adds that Allen profiles as a three-down Mike linebacker with toughness, leverage and patience.

Allen won't provide the splash plays like Milano delivered at his peak, but run defense rarely is flashy, and it's where he should make an impact early in his career under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Stopping the run isn't Allen's only strength. He also rushes the passer effectively, helping finish sacks, an area Buffalo ranked tied for 20th in the NFL with 36 last season.

As Leonhard reshapes the defense, Allen could emerge as a centerpiece in Buffalo's defensive overhaul.