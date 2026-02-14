New Bills 2026 NFL Mock Draft Lands Replacement for Underperforming Starter

Most experts believe the focus for the Buffalo Bills in the 2026 NFL draft should be on wide receivers. Buffalo needs someone to become the No. 1 option, which would take a lot of pressure off the shoulders of Josh Allen.

The problem is that their first pick will be at No. 26 overall. While they can land a solid player in this slot, finding a sure-thing at wide receiver isn't a guarantee.

Buffalo also has more needs on the roster, which is why they can't ignore other positions while reaching for a pass-catcher. That's why Ryan McCrystal of Sharp Football has the Bills going in an entirely different direction. In his recent 2026 NFL mock draft, he has Buffalo going with Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. | James Snook-Imagn Images

Known for delivering hard hits, McNeil-Warren is a box safety who can be an enforcer in the middle of the defense. According to McCrystal, he would also allow them to look for an improvement over Taylor Rapp, who he says hasn't lived up to expectations.

"The Bills still have Taylor Rapp under contract for another year, but he's coming off a season-ending injury and had not played up to expectations prior to getting hurt. Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Oregon's Dillon Thieneman would both be good fits in Rapp's role, so Buffalo might look to bring in competition for Rapp before the job officially opens."

McNeil-Warren doesn't come from an elite program, but the 6-foot-2, 202-pounder feels like a sure thing. He's a sound tackler and while his coverage skills can be improved upon, he shows good instincts in this department.

During his final season at Toledo, McNeil-Warren recorded 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and a defensive touchdown.

Bills also had a need at EDGE

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

McCrystal also believes the Bills need to add another pass-rusher. He believes the depth in this class allows them to wait until Day 2, but says there are a couple of players they could fall in love with.

"Leading pass-rusher Greg Rousseau is locked up to a long-term deal, but Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa are free agents. This is a deep class of pass rushers, so as long as Buffalo adds a capable veteran in free agency, it would be justified to wait until Day 2. That said, the Bills could also fall in love with one of the top prospects and select someone like Miami's Akheem Mesidor, Missouri's Zion Young, or Clemson's T.J. Parker 一 all three have the size Buffalo typically covets in edge defenders."