Bills Predicted to Select Rangy LB From Elite Defensive Program in New Mock Draft

The Buffalo Bills are widely expected to target a wide receiver in the 2026 NFL draft, but it might not be that simple.

While it’s easily their biggest need, the Bills can’t allow themselves to get locked in to one position. That strategy could backfire if the top prospects are off the board before Buffalo is on the clock. That’s a real possibility and rather than take a wide receiver who isn’t worthy of a Round 1 pick, they need to be ready to pivot.

That’s how things unfold for the Bills in a new 2026 NFL mock draft from The Big Lead’s Jeff Risdon. He predicts the first round of the draft and with receivers such as Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion already selected, Buffalo targets a linebacker and selects Georgia’s C.J. Allen.

Pick No. 26: C.J. Allen, LB, Georgia.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen

Risdon targets Allen at No. 26, which helps the Bills get younger and more athletic at the position. If the price is right, they could still retain Shaq Thompson and Matt Milano, but adding Allen gives them more durability and less dependence on older players.

“With the way this board played out, WR isn’t a great option here. Bolstering an aging defense with a high-floor, rangy backer like Allen becomes an appealing option for new Bills head coach Joe Brady,” Risdon wrote.

During his final season in Athens, Allen had 88 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He racked up impressive numbers, but NFL draft guru Lance Zierlein says he accomplishes this by working hard, rather than with any elite traits.

“Green dot linebacker and team captain more capable of rowing the boat than making big splashes,” Zierlein wrote. “Allen plays with toughness and control, sorting through run fits with patience and leverage in pursuit. He has average trigger quickness and pursuit speed, which forces him to work harder to get to junction points when facing climbing blockers.”

Free agency will be key to finding WR help

Brandon Beane, general manager of the Buffalo Bills

This mock is a perfect example of why general manager Brandon Beane can’t wait to address the wide receiver position.

Whether he makes a trade or picks up someone in free agency, Beane must improve the position before the draft or risk another year of frustration on offense.