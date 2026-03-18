Buffalo Bills Select Explosive Sack Artist in Latest Mock Draft

The Buffalo Bills' remaining areas of need became clearer in free agency with the acquisitions of wide receiver DJ Moore and edge rusher Bradley Chubb, among others.

Some positions that were addressed in free agency can still be reinforced in the NFL draft, including edge rusher, a position where teams can never have too many players capable of pressuring opposing quarterbacks, especially late in the season.

Some analysts follow that sentiment, including NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, who has Buffalo adding to the position in the first round with Texas A&M's Cashius Howell to support new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's unit.

Bills select Cashius Howell in latest mock draft

I’ve never seen it before: #TexasAM EDGE Cashius Howell single handedly ended a drive Saturday with three consecutive sacks.



✅Bend around the edge

✅Strength to gain ground and push

✅Finesse and Body Control to finish on the quarterback.



Savvy, pro-ready NFL EDGE weapon.… https://t.co/tvuaZWa01q pic.twitter.com/nxz54sm9Dz — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) September 8, 2025

"The level of concern about Howell's lack of length (30 1/4-inch arms) will vary from team to team, but his first-step quickness is unquestioned after he posted the fastest 10-yard split (1.58 seconds) of any player from the defensive line group at this year's NFL Scouting Combine," Jeremiah wrote.

"New Bills DC Jim Leonhard comes from Denver, where the Broncos won off the edge with Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, who both ranked among the top five at their position last season in average get-off, per Next Gen Stats."

Howell began his collegiate career at Bowling Green, where he broke out in 2023 with a Mid-American Conference-leading 9.5 sacks in his redshirt sophomore season. He then transferred to Texas A&M, where his production continued to rise. Last season, he notched 11.5 sacks, tied for seventh in the nation.

With strong production as a collegiate starter, Howell projects as an immediate contributor, and Buffalo could be a strong fit for his transition into the NFL.

Where would Howell fit in Buffalo?

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Howell is slightly undersized, standing at 6-foot-2 1/2 and 253 pounds, which could limit him to pass-rushing situations, particularly on third down. That could allow Buffalo to capitalize on his abilities and minimize concerns against the run.

"Bendy edge rusher with standout sack totals. Burst and elusiveness are on Howell’s rush menu and he pairs it with a refreshing inside spin counter," NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.

Zierlein noted in his scouting report that Howell has a wide variety of pass-rush moves, though he could improve his setup to better challenge blockers.

Buffalo's defense would benefit from additional reinforcements as possible in its quest to win its first Super Bowl, and Howell could provide exactly that.