Bradley Chubb's Motivational Reason for Signing With Bills

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday and had his introductory press conference held on Thursday.

Chubb is coming off a season with the Miami Dolphins in which he recorded 8.5 sacks despite missing all of 2024 after suffering a torn ACL in late 2023.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding his signing with Buffalo was why he chose a division rival of his last team. Chubb said it all starts with one of the main goals for any NFL player.

Why did Chubb choose Buffalo?

We're live with OLB Bradley Chubb as he meets with the media for the first time as a Buffalo Bill. https://t.co/h0te624fvU — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 12, 2026

Chubb said he frequently communicated with his agent, Erik Burkhardt, about potential destinations, and the two ultimately settled on Buffalo for one notable reason.

"I felt like this one presented the best opportunity to go out there and win," Chubb said. "Before I even got released, I went to the Super Bowl, I saw the atmosphere, the feeling. Free agency came and I felt like this put me in the best position for me to do that."

The Bills have 73 regular-season wins since the 2020 season, the most in the NFL, which helps explain Chubb's reasoning even though they haven't reached the Super Bowl in that span.

Buffalo's defense could be elevated to another level with Chubb's knowledge of defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard through connections from earlier in his career.

Connection with current staff

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) tackles Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It's kind of a match made in heaven," Chubb said about his connections with members of the current Bills staff dating back to his time in Denver.

Vance Joseph was the Denver Broncos' head coach when Chubb was drafted fifth overall in 2018, and Leonhard worked under Joseph the last two seasons when Joseph served as Denver's defensive coordinator.

Chubb had a career-high 12 sacks in his rookie season and he'll be looking to top that total in his first season working with Leonhard.

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) runs on the field at the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The seven-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowler has spent his entire career as an outside linebacker, and that won't change under Leonhard's new defensive system.

"What he [Leonhard] preached to me was that it was gonna be the same," Chubb said of what Leonhard told him to expect. "Getting after the quarterback, making sure we're wreaking havoc and playing good team defense."

Chubb will indeed be asked to wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines and help lead a defense seeking to perform at its best when it matters most.