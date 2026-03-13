Bradley Chubb's Motivational Reason for Signing With Bills
Edge rusher Bradley Chubb signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday and had his introductory press conference held on Thursday.
Chubb is coming off a season with the Miami Dolphins in which he recorded 8.5 sacks despite missing all of 2024 after suffering a torn ACL in late 2023.
One of the biggest talking points surrounding his signing with Buffalo was why he chose a division rival of his last team. Chubb said it all starts with one of the main goals for any NFL player.
Why did Chubb choose Buffalo?
Chubb said he frequently communicated with his agent, Erik Burkhardt, about potential destinations, and the two ultimately settled on Buffalo for one notable reason.
"I felt like this one presented the best opportunity to go out there and win," Chubb said. "Before I even got released, I went to the Super Bowl, I saw the atmosphere, the feeling. Free agency came and I felt like this put me in the best position for me to do that."
The Bills have 73 regular-season wins since the 2020 season, the most in the NFL, which helps explain Chubb's reasoning even though they haven't reached the Super Bowl in that span.
Buffalo's defense could be elevated to another level with Chubb's knowledge of defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard through connections from earlier in his career.
Connection with current staff
"It's kind of a match made in heaven," Chubb said about his connections with members of the current Bills staff dating back to his time in Denver.
Vance Joseph was the Denver Broncos' head coach when Chubb was drafted fifth overall in 2018, and Leonhard worked under Joseph the last two seasons when Joseph served as Denver's defensive coordinator.
Chubb had a career-high 12 sacks in his rookie season and he'll be looking to top that total in his first season working with Leonhard.
The seven-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowler has spent his entire career as an outside linebacker, and that won't change under Leonhard's new defensive system.
"What he [Leonhard] preached to me was that it was gonna be the same," Chubb said of what Leonhard told him to expect. "Getting after the quarterback, making sure we're wreaking havoc and playing good team defense."
Chubb will indeed be asked to wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines and help lead a defense seeking to perform at its best when it matters most.
Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.Follow Kleiner2003