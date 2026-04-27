Why Buffalo Bills' D+ NFL Draft Grade Completely Misses The Mark

It's a scathing assessment of the Buffalo Bills' NFL Draft activity, and it misses the mark more than it suggests general manager Brandon Beane did.

Sports Illustrated national writer Matthew Verderame assigned the Bills a D+ overall draft grade as part of his AFC analysis.

Being that the Bills traded out of Round 1 and didn't come away with one of the draft's big names, Verderame suggests "Beane must think Buffalo’s roster is set."

Not only is the misguided critic grossly overrating the value of late first-round picks, he is underrating the importance of reliable depth at number of premium positions.

Brandon Beane, president of football operations and general manager for the Buffalo BIlls, during a press conference that introduced Joe Brady as the new head coach at in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills drafted for need and value

The Bills addressed every perceived position of need with at least one of their 10 picks, and even created a competition for punting duties in the process.

After projecting the depth chart following the main wave of free agency, it became apparent that the Bills needed help, in some form, at cornerback, edge rusher, inside linebacker and wide receiver.

Additionally, the Bills needed a replacement for swing tackle Ryan Van Demark and a young safety who could potentially partner with Cole Bishop in the years ahead.

Beane made at least one selection in each of the aforementioned areas, including using the No. 102 overall pick on Boston College left tackle Jude Bowry. More importantly, he appeared to target prospects who possess traits that align with the Bills philosophically.

Aug 30, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) warms up before a game against the Fordham Rams at Alumni Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

With new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard overseeing a makeover, it was important to draft versatile players who share the safety-turned-coach's vision for that side of the ball. It seems as if Beane did just that.

It's odd for Verderame to call the Bills out for drafting "a rotational edge rusher," as if that hasn't been one of the needs for Leonhard's defensive makeover.

While Clemson edge rusher TJ Parker can rush the passer, his athleticism allows him to drop back and cover a receiver out of the backfield if need be. Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun is a physical presence on the outside and seems to be at his best in press man coverage, which is reportedly the strategy preferred by Leonhard.

Texas Christian linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr and South Carolina safety Jalon Kilgore both feature athletic profiles that set them apart from many of their peers. Both players present great value as Day 3 picks. The latter was projected to go as early as Round 2 by some reputable estimates.

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) throws the ball before the tackle of South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) in the fourth quarter at Camping World Stadium. | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Bills get faster, more athletic

Chances are making the roster younger, faster and more athletic will pay dividends in some form this upcoming season.

With aging veterans such as edge rusher Joey Bosa and linebacker Matt Milano seemingly not returning, the Bills drafted Parker and Elarms-Orr at those positions, and, coincidentally, or maybe not, both players have high Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) — a metric that measures athleticism in relation to size and strength.

Parker's 9.35 RAS (out of 10) places him in the top 6.5 percent of all defensive end prospects who were graded since 1987. His 4.68-second 40-yard dash time is highly impressive being that he is one of the heavier edge rushers in the class.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU linebacker Kaleb Elarms--Orr (LB06) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Elarms-Orr (4.47s) was the second-fastest linebacker at the NFL Combine, finishing only one one-hundredth of one second behind Ohio State's Sonny Styles in the 40-yard dash. His final RAS came in at 9.33 - the 235th best mark out of 3,481 tested linebackers in 40 years.

“You love when the football player matches the testing," said Beane. "So, we love good testers, but we always do want to make sure they still check all the boxes required for their position as a player."

Six of Buffalo's first seven draft picks posted a RAS better than 9.20. Kilgore was also included in the group.

If all that results in a D+, then so be it, but you can't knock Beane for trying.