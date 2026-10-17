New Bills 2027 Mock Draft Lands Vertical Playmaker at WR

Wide receiver has been a position of need for the Buffalo Bills ever since they moved on from Stefon Diggs ahead of the 2024 season. They did land DJ Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears this offseason, but as his recent shoulder injury has reminded us, the depth behind him is still concerning.

That's why wideout is still a popular position for Buffalo in many 2027 NFL mock drafts. That's where they go in Round 1 of a recent mock from Pro Football Sports Network's Alec Elijah.

At No. 28 overall, Elijah has the Bills selecting Cam Coleman out of Texas, a wideout who has become one of the best in the nation after transferring from Auburn.

Round 1, Pick No. 28: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman catches a pass in front of Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Peyton Bowen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo likes what they've seen from Moore, but injuries have kept him sidelined. Khalil Shakir has continued to shine, but he's a slot receiver and not someone who stretches the field. Coleman, however, can do that, and was called a vertical playmaker by Elijah.

"The Buffalo Bills found a legitimate No. 1 option for Josh Allen when they brought in DJ Moore, but beyond Moore and Khalil Shakir, the receiver room still lacks a true difference-maker, especially after the Keon Coleman experiment has failed to pan out. Cam Coleman is the No. 3 receiver on PFN’s big board with an 89.1 prospect grade, and landing a talent of his caliber this late in the first round is a coup for Buffalo," Elijah wrote.

"Coleman has been efficient in a Texas offense that spreads the ball around, catching four touchdowns while earning an 88.2 PFN WR Impact Score against one of the toughest schedules in the country. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, he is a vertical playmaker with the speed to get behind defenses and the body control to win in contested situations, and he would give Allen a dangerous boundary weapon to pair with Moore for years to come."

Throughout the first five games of the year for Texas, Coleman has 318 yards and five touchdowns on 17 receptions. He's averaging an impressive 18.7 yards per catch, which is the exact type of threat the Buffalo offense needs to take its next step.

Adding Coleman along with Moore and Shakir would give the Bills a trio of wideouts capable of hurting defenses, and gives them the depth they will need to navigate through any injuries in future years.

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