Bills' Joe Brady Details 'Clear Vision' for DJ Moore After Trading for WR1

The NFL world waits with great anticipation to see just how the Buffalo Bills will incorporate new addition DJ Moore into their passing game.

Buffalo has struggled to get meaningful production from its wide receiver group in recent seasons, and the team is hoping Moore is the solution to many of its problems. Still, the Bills’ plan for Moore and whether he will be effective remains unclear.

What has been foreseen is Joe Brady’s “clear vision” for how he intends to use his old friend.

‘Get the ball in his hands’

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Brady spoke with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero from the annual league meeting, and one of the topics was Moore and the Bills’ wide receiver room.

Brady and Moore previously worked together during their time with the Carolina Panthers, overlapping in 2020 and 2021 when Brady served as offensive coordinator. Moore recorded 159 receptions combined between the two seasons, both of which he finished with over 1,100 yards receiving.

While the Bills’ head coach has strayed away from viewing the team’s new wide receiver as the player he once coached, it’s been a challenge considering what he’s seen on film.

“You try not to go into it and be like, ‘Hey, I remember what the player was and let’s just do it.’ It’s natural in football,” said Brady. “Five years is a long time. But the player that I turned on the tape wasn’t any different in terms of the way that he moved, the skill set, the opportunity, the big plays, using him in a bunch of different ways.”

The vision

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Brady went on to explain how he doesn’t believe Moore has experienced any “drop-off” since he played in Carolina. After his time with the Panthers, Moore has been with the Chicago Bears, where he began his tenure with 1,364 yards receiving and eight touchdowns in 2023. However, he is coming off a career-low 50 receptions for 682 yards receiving in 2025.

With that said, Brady anticipates Moore will return to the top-tier production he experienced early in his career upon being welcomed to Buffalo.

“I saw a guy that there’s a clear vision for how we’re going to utilize him and get the ball in his hands,” added Brady. “I know him and Josh, there’s been a lot of work this offseason getting them on the same page, but I’m really excited about where that’s gonna go.”

Big boost?

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs after the catch against Green Bay Packers guard Lecitus Smith (68) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Bills have Khalil Shakir returning, and if Dalton Kincaid can stay healthy, those are two solid contributors that will join Moore in the Bills’ effort to become more explosive and consistent in the passing game, particularly down the field, this season. If we are sitting here at this time next year and nothing has changed, it will be a significant disappointment.

I’m still a bit skeptical that this was a good deal for the Bills, giving up a second-round pick for an aging player seemingly on the decline. And then there’s the contract to consider.

However, Brady seems invigorated in reuniting with Moore, whom he views as a player who can help Buffalo get over the hump. We’ll see which side of the argument wins out as the Bills begin to get back in the building over the next few weeks.

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