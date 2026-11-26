It's the Buffalo Bills' seemingly annual regular season showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, and, this time, the AFC juggernauts take center stage on Thanksgiving night.

While poor weather, including potential heavy rain, is in the forecast, the Bills' offense should still be able to find a way to score close to their 31.3 points per game average.

Buffalo scored 39 points against the Cincinnati Bengals in the snow last December. In 2024, the Bills posted a 35-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a snow-covered field.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While running back James Cook has shown the ability to cook in bad weather games, don't underestimate the Bills' passing attack in inclement weather. Quarterback Josh Allen threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those aforementioned snow games.

Some may say the predictions are a bit optimistic, but here are statistical achievements that Allen, Cook and DJ Moore should hit against the Chiefs on November 26.

QB Josh Allen

40+ rush yards, Anytime touchdown

Bills' head coach Joe Brady said that Allen's lack of rush attempts against the Dolphins had nothing to do with the team's Week 11 game plan. The Chiefs, however, weren't buying it, calling it more than an unplanned anomaly.

It's hard to imagine seeing anything other than a version of Allen Unleashed in a primetime game against a prime opponent with sky-high stakes. The ultimate dual threat quarterback should be expected to use his legs to move the chains whenever the situation presents itself on Thursday night in Orchard Park.

Allen has broken 40 yards rushing only twice this season, but both performances were against top-tier opponents. He rushed 14 times for 69 yards against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 and totaled 121 yards on 10 carries against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.

Including playoff meetings, Allen averages 50.6 rushing yards per game for his career against the Chiefs. He has four TD rushes over the last three head-to-head regular season matchups with Kansas City.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB James Cook

100+ rush yards, Anytime touchdown

The unprecedented streak continues, or so we think it will. Surpassing Hall-of-Famers John Riggins and LaDainian Tomlinson last week, Cook became the first player in NFL history to rush for 75+ yards and score a touchdown in nine consecutive games.

Although it may appear overly ambitious, especially considering the Chiefs will likely gear up to stop the run, Cook looks good to reach his weekly rushing average (106.0) on Thanksgiving. Going against Top 10 run defenses in the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings, on the road nonetheless, Cook rushed for 111 and 107 yards respectively.

Look for the Bills to pound the rock early and often with Cook, attempting to set up the pass while wearing down the Chiefs' defense.

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR DJ Moore

60+ receiving yards

He's starting to heat up after his connection with Josh Allen was temporarily interrupted by injury. Moore has gained at least 90 yards receiving each of his past two games. He has a touchdown reception in three of four games coming out of the Week 7 bye.

Moore has played in eight games, leaving two of them early due to a shoulder injury. In five of the six games he's finished, he has gained at least 67 yards receiving. He's surpassed the 80-yard mark in four of those appearances.

The Bills have shown the ability to pass the effectively in poor weather before as Josh Allen's arm strength gives them an advantage over most opponents in such a setting. Furthermore, Moore has been good on screen plays, which could play more of a factor in wet, windy conditions. He has enough in his arsenal to carry him over his 58.3 yards per game season average.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) attempts a catch over Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —