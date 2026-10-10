New Bills' 2027 NFL Mock Draft Lands Intriguing High-Upside CB

Cornerback has been a sore spot for the Buffalo Bills this season. Not only has Maxwell Hairston struggled to hold his own as a full-time starter, but veteran Christian Benford is off to a rough start as well.

Injuries have made things worse, with Benford missing their Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots. He should be back against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, but it's clear the Bills need more depth. That's discouraging since they used a first-round pick on Hairston in 2025 and a second-rounder in 2026 on Davison Igbinosun.

That said, the continued need is too great to ignore, which is why The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner has Buffalo using its top pick in his most recent 2027 NFL mock draft on Mississippi State cornerback Kelley Jones.

Round 1, Pick No. 30: Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs CB Kelley Jones reacts after a defensive stop against the Missouri Tigers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first thing that stands out with Jones is his size. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound cornerback has more than enough length to match up with any wide receiver in the league. Speed is often an issue when it comes to tall corners, but as Baumgardner says, Jones has plenty of speed and possesses a strong burst which helps him make up ground in a hurry.

"A former high school quarterback, Jones (6-4, 195) is a very active outside corner with good speed and burst at his size. He still has some raw spots in his game, but the athletic potential is crazy. There are some Tariq Woolen flashes in here," Baumgardner wrote.

Being a former quarterback is also a plus for Jones, since it means he's familiar with how offenses want to attack the defense.

Kelley Jones had massive 2025 breakout

Mississippi State Bulldogs CB Kelley Jones waits for the snap during the first quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his redshirt sophomore season in 2025, Jones became a breakout star. He recorded 34 tackles, but it was his ability to get his hands on the ball that stood out.

Jones had just one pass breakup in his career entering the year, and ended up with 11. He also had his first two career interceptions, putting him in the discussion to be a first-round pick once he declared for the draft.

In Buffalo, he could serve as a CB2 opposite Benford while allowing Hairston and Igbinosun to fight for the third spot. It might not seem ideal to have two premium picks fighting for a reserve spot, but the Bills have to do something to fix the secondary, and adding as much talent as possible is a smart first step.

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