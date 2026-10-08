Four Buffalo Bills With Most to Prove Entering Week 5 Road Game

The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season in Week 4, falling 29-26 to the New England Patriots. It was a tough outing, and this week isn't going to be any easier.

Buffalo will hit the road in Week 5 and has to travel across the country for a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The Rams are 2-2 and have not looked like the contender everyone knows they can be, but they did seem to find a higher gear in their fourth-quarter win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bills entered the season as a favorite to win the Super Bowl and knocking off the Rams would go a long way toward reminding us all why they're considered elite contenders. For that to happen, they need the following four players, who have a lot to prove, to step up their performance.

Dee Alford, CB

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford returns an interception during the second quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dee Alford recorded an interception in the Week 4 loss to the Patriots, but he managed to put himself in the dog house after the game. Alford made a comment about the defense struggling to communicate due to crowd noise. He was trying to discuss the way sound travels in the stadium and while his words might have been innocent, it led to criticism.

The comment was seen as a complaint and the ordeal made enough noise that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard decided to call out players who complain about crowd noise, and had some choice words. In addition to the bad PR he recently received, Alford is entering Week 5 with a PFF grade of 42.6 and needs to perform much better as they travel to L.A.

It's worth watching Alford's injury status as the week unfolds. He was absent from Thursday's practice due to an ankle issue.

Terrel Bernard & Dorian Williams, ILB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard enters the field before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre recently handed out grades for every position group and gave the inside linebackers a C-. He said they both have struggled against the pass and run, while claiming Bernard looks slow and Williams appears confused.

Those aren't flattering descriptions, and even with the coaching staff praising their performance, both need to be at their best against the Rams. If not, Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams could both have plenty of success.

Maxwell Hairston, CB

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no player on the Bills' roster going into Week 5 with more to prove than second-year cornerback Maxwell Hairston. He's struggled through the first four games, earning a PFF grade of 45.6. Week 4 was easily his worst performance, and Hairston was so frustrated afterward that he avoided the media.

Hairston apologized afterward, which was the right call. Still, he has a huge spotlight on him now and will be out there against an elite Los Angeles passing attack on Monday night. That can be a huge opportunity for him to prove this past game was a fluke, but it could be devastating for his stock if he struggles.

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