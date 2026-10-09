Bills' Week 5 Friday Practice Status for Christian Benford, DJ Moore And More

Three Buffalo Bills' starters missed their second consecutive practice on Friday in Orchard Park.

As the Bills prepare for their Monday Night Football road game against the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver DJ Moore, defensive lineman Ed Oliver and slot cornerback Dee Alford were not present during the media-viewing portion of practice for the second day in a row (h/t WGR's Sal Capaccio).

While Moore has been fighting through a shoulder injury since midway through the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions, Oliver and Alford were banged up during the Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots. All three players left the October 4 game early.

Although they're not visibly active during practice, the injured players could still wind up being available on Monday night.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore #2 runs after making a catch as New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane #14 and New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss #53 defend | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Our guys are going to prepare," said first-year head coach Joe Brady. "There's going to be guys that might not practice, but you guys know how I am with that, and we're going to do everything we can."

Moore, who has appeared in 91 consecutive games dating back to 2020, is likely doing what it takes to prepare his body for a Week 5 appearance.

"DJ's a competitor," said Brady who spent two years coaching Moore with the Carolina Panthers. "You see the difference with us with DJ out on the football field. I think that that's natural and that's real. He is always going to do, literally, everything he can to be out there, not just for himself, but for his teammates."

Whether it's Moore, Oliver, Alford or all three, the chances of playing increase as a result of the Monday game.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We also have the luxury of having a full day, an extra day with that. We're gonna give some guys [the chance] all the way through to game day. Knowing that if they give us the best opportunity to win, we're gonna roll with it," said Brady.

Oliver took a hit to the knee area last Sunday, and he exited. He spent the rest of the game in uniform on the sideline sans helmet.

Alford tweaked his ankle, and sounded optimistic when addressing reporters after the game in the locker room.

Although their Week 5 availability is in question, Brady said they were not expected to be long-term issues.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes as Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Good sign for CB Christian Benford

The Bills will need all hands on deck to slow down the Rams' potent passing attack and elite receiving corps. In a positive development, it appears as if starting cornerback Christian Benford is nearing a return after missing the Week 4 loss.

Benford, who suffered a non-contact toe injury during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 27, practiced for the second straight day. He was a non-participant the entire week leading into the Patriots matchup.

With Alford also sidelined and backup nickel Jordan Hancock on Injured Reserve, the Bills are somewhat shorthanded at the position.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) enters the field before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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