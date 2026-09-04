Bills' First-Round CB Maxwell Hairston Uses Faith And Friendship to Earn Starting Job

The Buffalo Bills had an eventful summer for a multitude of reasons.

Whether it be traveling back-and-forth within the confines of Western New York from One Bills Drive in Orchard Park to St. John Fisher University in Pittsford for training camp, partaking in a joint practice session with the Cleveland Browns across Lake Erie in Berea, Ohio, or breaking in the new natural grass surface at Highmark Stadium for two preseason games—and having to then re-sod the entirety of the field before the home opener on September 17—there’s simply been a lot going on when it pertains to professional football and the Bills.

Bills’ GM Brandon Beane made questionable roster decisions, especially at depth CB

Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane looks on during Day Six of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday, August 5, 2026, in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That’s not even mentioning all of the roster shenanigans that have taken place, either, which recently included keeping 10 offensive lineman and only five designated cornerbacks in the secondary on the final roster.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously (cornerback is) a valuable position. You’re—when you’re cutting your roster down—you’re having a lot of those discussions. Do you keep this lineman? Do you keep this (position)? You know, we probably went one extra at O-line,” Brandon Beane, Bills’ team president and general manager, said to reporters at One Bills Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

“We lost T. Pride (Toriano Pride Jr.) hoping to get him back (on the practice squad) knowing he’s a draft pick and a speed player, (but) we’re excited to get Kani (Walker) back. You know, I think—again—(if) you save one more corner you lose something else (on the roster). . . .

“You’d love to keep more than 53 (players) sometimes. So, we do like the guys that we have.”

With all of the “roster gymnastics” performed lately by Beane and Co., the franchise has caused quite a stir amongst the fanbase under first-year head coach Joe Brady over the past several weeks since reconvening as a whole group at the end of July.

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with head coach Joe Brady during the final day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Friday, August 7, 2026, in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, soon the undivided attention that’s been given to the team as of late from Bills Mafia will become even more hyperfocused over the next 18-plus weeks as the National Football League is set to shift toward regular-season mode from now until January.

Players on Buffalo’s roster are beginning to “lock in”, as the youngsters say, and their matchup with the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium down in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, September 13, at 1:00 p.m. ET will signal the start of the football frenzy for the AFC-East squad.

It’s exciting times, not only for the fans, but for the players, as well.

Buffalo’s former first-round CB set to tag team secondary in second season with fellow starter ‘C.B.’

Buffalo Bills' defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) gets the fans pumped up as he comes over to sign autographs at the end of Day Six of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday, August 5, 2026, in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, it’s especially exhilarating for one player in particular: second-year cornerback Maxwell Hairston.

More than a year removed from a right LCL sprain that sidelined him for the first six games of his rookie season in 2025, Hairston is set to be the starter opposite veteran Christian Benford in Buffalo’s secondary this fall after Joe Brady named him as such at the end of August following the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hairston had an up-and-down performance on the field this summer—both in practices and in the preseason games—and he also battled with some injury issues again, also.

But, regardless of his unsteady trajectory during this training camp, the Bills are sticking with the ultra-athletic former 2025 first-rounder, who was the fastest player at the scouting combine in his draft class, to start things off this September.

Feb. 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Former Kentucky defensive back Max Hairston (DB10) talks with reporters during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's our starting corner. Maxwell's got exactly what we look for in a corner. And, I was excited for him to be back out playing football (in a game setting)," Bills’ first-year head coach Joe Brady said at the conclusion of the preseason finale against Pittsburgh on August 27.

“That's why you go through the preseason—to feel that—(and) to be able to clean that stuff up . . . so, no (competition exists), he's our guy. And, we're fortunate of who we got."

Some might question the decision by Brady to so easily name Hairston the starter, particularly after 2026 second-round cornerback Davison “IGB” Igbinosun showed quite well in his first training camp for the Bills this summer.

Igbinosun, who started 53 games in four collegiate seasons between Ole Miss and Ohio State, proved through each practice and preseason rep that he’s more than capable of handling the job on the boundary as a professional.

Buffalo Bills' rookie second-round defensive back Davison Igbinosun (21) pulls in a pass as he puts in extra reps after Day Two of Bills' training camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday, July 30, 2026 , in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But, of course, as everyone knows—including the aforementioned Hairston—the jump from the preseason to the regular season is noticeable for players, and it can be difficult at times to withstand the rigors of everyday NFL life.

For that reason, it’ll be the former Kentucky Wildcat taking the field with the starting group on defense down in Houston, and not the one-time Buckeye.

Hairston honest in his assessment, knows Bills are depending on him now that he’s healthy again

Buffalo Bills' veteran running back Ty Johnson (far left) tells the crowd that it's Max Hairston’s birthday as Hairston signs autographs after practice at Bills' training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 6, 2026. Some in the crowd sang happy birthday to him. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, Hairston is ready to meet the moment.

“I know that I was hurt (this summer) and missed a few weeks, (but) what am I going to do now that I’m back to catch up?” former University of Kentucky defensive standout and current Bills’ cornerback Maxwell Hairston said to reporters following practice on September 2.

“And, that starts with doing stuff extra—not just at practice—but, you know, getting extra bike reps, (and) just doing stuff that gets me breathing hard so I can get ready for that competitive stamina I need when the season starts.”

Last year was a rough stretch for the 5-foot-11, 192-pound playmaker, who had six interceptions and three defensive touchdowns over his final two collegiate seasons at Kentucky, and finishing it out on the sideline following a second injury setback against the New York Jets in Week 18 while his Bills’ teammates were grinding it out in the postseason was a hard pill to swallow this past winter, especially after the now 23-year-old West Bloomfield, Michigan, native was seemingly just getting in a groove toward the end of the regular season.

Jan. 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets' wide receiver John Metchie III (3) carries the ball before being tackled by Buffalo Bills' starting cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) during the fourth quarter of a past NFL game at the old Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once he returned from his initial LCL injury in Week 8, Hairston made three starts while appearing in 11 games en route to registering 18 total tackles, five pass breakups, and two interceptions, one of which came off a pass from Kansas City Chiefs’ future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Buffalo’s 28-21 victory over Kansas City at the old Highmark Stadium in Week Nine: it was only Hairston’s second NFL game.

With that said, his play continued to trend upward, and some of his most extensive action came in Week 14 when he started on the road against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium and tallied a career-high six tackles, in 52 defensive snaps.

His performance helped the Bills defeat New England 35-31 in comeback fashion after the defense allowed just seven second-half points following a 24-7 deficit at halftime to their AFC-East foe.

Late-season injury derailed promising postseason opportunity for former Kentucky defender

Then, the questionable decision from former head coach Sean McDermott to play the up-and-coming rookie in the season finale against the Jets happened, and his subsequent ankle injury occurred that forced him from shining in the playoffs for Buffalo.

Who knows what would have happened if he was on the field against the Denver Broncos in the AFC divisional round instead of Dane Jackson or Tre’Davious White?

Maybe the result would’ve been drastically different.

There’s no denying that he would’ve been able to keep up with Broncos’ speedster Marvin Mims Jr. on the boundary, who finished the game with eight receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown—which came against Jackson—in the contest, while also drawing a critical pass-interference penalty on White that helped set up the eventual game-winning 23-yard field goal by Denver’s Will Lutz in overtime.

It’s certainly an interesting question to ponder.

But, nevertheless, Hairston isn’t trying to focus on the past.

Wily veterans on team have taken Hairston under their wings, lifting his spirits in the process

Buffalo Bills' veteran defensive back Christian Benford (left) talks with fellow defensive back Maxwell Hairston (right) between drills during Day Five of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Monday, July 28, 2025, in Pittsford, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He’s living in the present, and his defensive teammates in Western New York—specifically ones like his partner in crime Christian Benford—are helping him pull his way out of some dark times from last season.

The future now looks bright for Buffalo’s talented young corner thanks to two things: faith and friendship.

“Honestly, you know, having a team, having coaches that have faith in me, and really having my brothers trust me out there on the field to play with them, it’s a great feeling. And, that’s honestly why I continue to come to work with a smile on my face—happy to get better—because I know I got my brothers that are going to go to war with me.

“And, they’re going to always be there for me no matter what. (I’m) really just trusting in God and having faith,” Hairston continued in his post-practice comments.

“It’s really the whole defense, and—the whole team—it’s a true brotherhood. And, (there’s) a true love for one another that we have on this team. . . . When (Christian Benford) talks to us before we go do seven-on (seven), or team drills, or before a game, it’s coming from his heart, and we feel that. And, we know that.

“So, it’s like—when he speaks to us—it’s deeper than just words being spoken. Like, we feel that s**t.”

Hairston hell-bent on proving haters wrong in brand new defense in 2026

Aug. 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills' cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) warms up before a preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As former Bills’ safety Micah Hyde once said, "Confidence is a hell of a drug.”

Well, it appears that Hairston is currently heavily drinking the “Confidence Kool-Aid” in his second season despite going through some trials and tribulations since being drafted in April 2025.

With just a little over a week remaining until he gets to finally get back on the field for a regular-season game for the first time since that frustrating outing against the Jets in January, Hairston is going to keep his process the same: no pressure.

And, although pressure creates diamonds, he’s got enough talented players around him on defense in Year Two to support him, and there’s seemingly no need to press.

Instead, he must just let the plays come to him and his teammates in the coming weeks: NFL offenses take note.

Buffalo Bills' defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) gets ready to line up during first-half action of the Bills' preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026, in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“In one word, I think this defense is fierce. I think this defense is hungry, man. Like, I’m excited to see—or (rather) I’m excited to show everyone—what we’ve been cooking up, for real. It’s one of those things (where) it’s like you want to surprise somebody with a gift, you know?,” Hairston concluded.

“You’ve got to bite your tongue, (and) bite your tongue. But, when it’s time to present that gift, it’s like, ‘I’m all in.’ So, right now, we’re just biting our tongue, licking our chops, and—come next Sunday—man, it’s time to ball.”