Next Gen Stats Identifies Buffalo Bills' Biggest Roster Need

The Buffalo Bills are far from a perfect team, and with a list of starters scheduled to hit the open market in free agency, Brandon Beane will need to pick and choose what players to target with limited cap space.

Next Gen Stats identified what Beane's top priority should be when analyzing each AFC team's highest priority fix for 2026.

MORE: 3 Bills' free-agent role players who deserve another contract

After a year-long struggle at the wide receiver position, it's no surprise what the advanced analytics say about the state of Buffalo's WR room.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Land a legitimate downfield receiver"

NFL media's Matt Okada writes, "In 2025, the Bills did not have a single wide receiver log 15+ downfield receptions (10+ air yards), per NFL Pro. They were one of just four teams to have zero wideouts hit that mark, along with the Chiefs, Steelers, and Jets."

To make matters worse, context aliviates some blame from the Chiefs and Jets, with both teams' top receiving option missing time during the season. Rashee Rice appeared in just eight games, while Garrett Wilson saw seven, providing an excuse for those teams to have a lack of downfield presence.

Help Josh Allen

According to Okada, "Josh Allen posted the third-highest passer rating among qualified QBs on throws of fewer than 10 air yards, but his passer rating on downfield passes ranked 12th."

When Buffalo's QB had legitimate downfield options like Stefon Diggs, John Brown, and Gabriel Davis at his disposal, he showed what a successful vertical passing game could look like.

MORE: Bills' Offseason To Do List Includes Salary Cap Cuts, WR Pursuit and Pass Rush Boost

"As a reminder, this is the guy who led the entire league from 2020-2023 in downfield attempts (799), completions (415), yards (8,719) and touchdowns (91)," Okada explains.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is forced out of the pocket and throws a deep pass against the Steelers | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Potential targets

Between free agency and the draft, the Bills will have ample opportunity to fill this need. Given the pedigree of players available to sign, it's likely they'd be priced out of Buffalo's range, with Okada mentioning George Pickens and Alec Pierce as big swings GM Brandon Beane could look to acquire.

A good middle-ground option would be Rashid Shaheed if the Bills could get him at the right price, but even then, Seattle acquired him at the deadline to almost purely use him as a return specialist on their run to the Super Bowl.

MORE: Buffalo Bills Connected to Recently Released Linebacker

Otherwise, the draft will provide a much cheaper option, with Malachi Fields or Denzel Boston potentially in play at pick 26.