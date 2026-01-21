3 Bills' free-agent role players who deserve another contract
In this story:
While they first must select a new head coach, Buffalo Bills' brass has plenty of business awaiting in free agency.
Before thinking about bringing in any free agents from other clubs, the Bills need to make decisions on their own players who are set to hit the market.
In particular, there are three valuable role players up for new contracts, and the Bills would be wise to retain all three.
In addition to the value they bring on the field, wide receiver Brandin Cooks, offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark and fullback Reggie Gilliam project as salary cap-friendly options to re-sign.
Simply put, they are important role players needed to sufficiently fill out a championship-caliber 53-man roster, and they're likely to come at a reasonable price.
The NFL free-agency period officially opens on March 11 at 4 p.m. ET.
WR Brandin Cooks
The 32-year-old Cooks went from the waiver wire to the Bills' top deep threat in a matter of weeks this past season.
He'd bring value to the WR4 slot due to his experience and professionalism. Not to mention, he can still stretch the field at this stage of his career although holding onto the ball was a bit of an issue.
RELATED: Inside controversial calls that ended Bills' season vs. Broncos
Cooks, who was on a $6.5 million average annual value contract (Spotrac) before being released by the New Orleans Saints, shouldn't command much more than $3 million at this stage of his career.
FB Reggie Gilliam
The hard-nosed fullback has completed six seasons with the Bills, emerging as one of the NFL's top run blockers at his position.
In addition to the specific role he plays on offense, Gilliam has been special teams ace for Buffalo. He has played approximately 80 percent of special teams snaps over the past five years.
MORE: 'Unique' Buffalo Bills sixth-year fullback 'definition of what you want'
The 28-year-old Gilliam inked a one-year contract worth $2 million prior to the 2025 campaign. While he's seemingly earned some level of pay increase, the Bills can likely bring him back at a similar number.
OT Ryan Van Demark
Initially undrafted out of Connecticut, Van Demark has become a viable option at offensive tackle, and he'd likely start for multiple NFL teams. Instead, the Bills have had the luxury of using Van Demark in a backup role behind starters Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown.
MORE: Josh Allen credits Bills' unsung heroes for 'unbelievable job' vs. Steelers
Van Demark twice started in place of a banged-up Spencer Brown this past season, and he also spelled Dion Dawkins at left tackle for a few reps in a pinch. He's set to become a restricted free agent. At the least, Buffalo should offer him a Right of First Refusal tender.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.