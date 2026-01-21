3 Bills' free-agent role players who deserve another contract

While they first must select a new head coach, Buffalo Bills' brass has plenty of business awaiting in free agency.

Before thinking about bringing in any free agents from other clubs, the Bills need to make decisions on their own players who are set to hit the market.

In particular, there are three valuable role players up for new contracts, and the Bills would be wise to retain all three.

In addition to the value they bring on the field, wide receiver Brandin Cooks, offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark and fullback Reggie Gilliam project as salary cap-friendly options to re-sign.

Simply put, they are important role players needed to sufficiently fill out a championship-caliber 53-man roster, and they're likely to come at a reasonable price.

The NFL free-agency period officially opens on March 11 at 4 p.m. ET.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

WR Brandin Cooks

The 32-year-old Cooks went from the waiver wire to the Bills' top deep threat in a matter of weeks this past season.

He'd bring value to the WR4 slot due to his experience and professionalism. Not to mention, he can still stretch the field at this stage of his career although holding onto the ball was a bit of an issue.

Cooks, who was on a $6.5 million average annual value contract (Spotrac) before being released by the New Orleans Saints, shouldn't command much more than $3 million at this stage of his career.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian reaches in on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks who has the ball and whose knee is on the ground during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

FB Reggie Gilliam

The hard-nosed fullback has completed six seasons with the Bills, emerging as one of the NFL's top run blockers at his position.

In addition to the specific role he plays on offense, Gilliam has been special teams ace for Buffalo. He has played approximately 80 percent of special teams snaps over the past five years.

The 28-year-old Gilliam inked a one-year contract worth $2 million prior to the 2025 campaign. While he's seemingly earned some level of pay increase, the Bills can likely bring him back at a similar number.

Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) puts a big hit on New York Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson (82) who fumbles the opening kickoff. The Bills cashed in on that turnover with a field goal. | Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

OT Ryan Van Demark

Initially undrafted out of Connecticut, Van Demark has become a viable option at offensive tackle, and he'd likely start for multiple NFL teams. Instead, the Bills have had the luxury of using Van Demark in a backup role behind starters Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown.

Van Demark twice started in place of a banged-up Spencer Brown this past season, and he also spelled Dion Dawkins at left tackle for a few reps in a pinch. He's set to become a restricted free agent. At the least, Buffalo should offer him a Right of First Refusal tender.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark (74) after a touchdown against the Houston Texans | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

