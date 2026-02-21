Buffalo Bills Connected to Recently Released Linebacker

After showing interest in him at the trade deadline back in November, could the Buffalo Bills look to acquire recently released linebacker Logan Wilson?

Multiple sources reported on Friday that Wilson was cut by the Cowboys to save $6.5 million in cap space. Dallas had traded for the linebacker at the deadline, sending a 2026 seventh-round pick to Cincinatti.

Buffalo's previous interest

ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote back in November that the Bills were one of three teams to "express some interest" in Wilson, along with the Cowboys and Colts.

After going to Dallas and starting just one game, the Cowboys are already moving on, but it would make sense for Buffalo and Indy to kick the tires on the veteran.

Wilson's defensive coordinator in Cincy was Lou Anarumo, who now holds the same position with the Colts. In addition to Buffalo showing previous interest, Wilson and Josh Allen were college teammates at Wyoming.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) celebrates after recovering a fumble on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

State of Bills' linebackers

Linebacker is an interesting position to analyze heading into the offseason for Buffalo. How much will the shift to Jim Leonhard's 3-4 defense impact the linebackers currently on the roster, and how much will it change the type of LB Brandon Beane targets this offseason?

Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, Joe Andreessen, Keonta Jenkins, and Jimmy Ciarlo are all under contract, but Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson are set to hit the open market, meaning the Bills will likely need to add one or two notable names to the LB room. But is Wilson 'notable' enough at this point in his career?

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Wilson's decline

Wilson was a solid off-ball linebacker for the Bengals in his prime, starting all 56 games he appeared in from 2021-2024, recording nine interceptions, 18 passes defended, six forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks in that span of four years.

Despite the Cowboys trading for the veteran due to their need at linebacker, Wilson started just one game and played just 50% of defensive snaps in his seven games with Dallas. This was a steep fall from the 83%, 97%, 98%, and 99% of snaps he logged with Cincy the four years prior.