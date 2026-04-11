NFL Insider Confirms Bills' Top 30 NFL Draft Visit with Upstate NY Native

It would be an intriguing "homecoming" situation if the Buffalo Bills were to draft KC Concepcion. So, they are doing their due diligence in learning about the versatile wideout.

Born roughly an hour away from Orchard Park in Rochester, NFL Media Insider Tom Pelissero confirmed that Concepcion visited with the Bills on Friday. It was noted in March that the former NC State and Texas A&M standout would be visiting with his quasi-hometown team ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

A WR who also has 70 career carries, Concepcion is the type of "weapon" the Bills could use in a still improving receiving corps.

Former Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion continues his busy pre-draft schedule today with a visit to the Bills.



Concepcion, who was born in Rochester, N.Y., talked at the combine about growing up watching Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/23hkXuIW6y — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 10, 2026

What would drafting Concepcion bring?

Since he's been watching "his dad's favorite team" since his youth, he knows that the Buffalo WR is still in need of playmakers. Yes, the Bills traded for D.J. Moore and still have Khalil Shakir. But there is still a lot of uncertainty throughout the rest of the group.

Concepcion was productive in both of his stops. He burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2023 with the Wolfpack, posting 1,159 all-purpose yards and 10 scores. That season, he posted career-highs with 41 carries, 320 rushing yards and 7.8 yards per carry.

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs with the ball past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Vicari Swain (4) | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The 6-foot wideout had a modest season with the Aggies in 2024, but he turned things up a bit in 2025, helping A&M earn its first-ever College Football Playoff berth. Not only did he post career-highs in receptions (61), receiving yards (919) and yards per catch (15.1), he really broke out as a punt returner.

Concepcion had 456 punt return yards, for an average of 18.2 yards per return and two scores. His exploits led to him being a first-team All-SEC performer, Consensus All-American and winner of the Paul Hornung award, presented to the nation's most versatile performer.

Buffalo has a lot of fun options to consider at wideout this spring. And bringing Concepcion would not be a bad option among the group.