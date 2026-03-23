Bills to Host Upstate New York Native Wide Receiver as Top 30 Visit

During the NFL Scouting Combine, the Buffalo Bills met with Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion. Buffalo entered the offseason with a desperate need for help at receiver, and Concepcion was a popular name in mock drafts at No. 26.

Since then, the Bills' needs have changed. General manager Brandon Beane orchestrated a trade with the Chicago Bears, bringing in DJ Moore. While that gives them a veteran No. 1 wide receiver, the Bills still could use more depth, especially with the lack of development from Keon Coleman.

That said, Buffalo is still interested in Concepcion, as Ryan Fowler reports the front office plans to use one of its 30 pre-draft visits on the Texas A&M product.

The Buffalo Bills will host Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion for a 30 visit, a source confirmed.



Potential option at 26 for GM Brandon Beane. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 23, 2026

Concepcion started his collegiate career with the North Carolina State Wolfpack, where he spent two seasons. He recorded 124 receptions for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns. He then headed to Texas A&M for his final season.

With the Aggies, he had 61 catches for 919 yards with nine touchdowns. Concepcion showed he can get the job done against elite talent, performing well in the SEC. He offers incredible burst and knows how to create separation, something that was lacking on the roster in 2025 for Buffalo.

KC Concepcion would love to play for the Buffalo Bills

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion returns a punt for a touchdown during the second half against LSU. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Concepcion said during the Combine that he was born in New York, and moved to Charlotte when he was five years old. While he doesn't remember much from his time there, Concepcion said the Bills remain his dad's favorite team and said he's been watching them with him since he was young.

”The Bills [are] actually my dad’s favorite team,” said Concepcion during the NFL Combine. “I’ve been watching them since I was young.”

He also said the idea of playing alongside Josh Allen would be great, saying he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

"Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. I would be grateful."

With DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir in place, selecting Concepcion would give Buffalo one of the most impressive receiving corps it has had during Allen's career. That could be exactly what head coach Joe Brady needs as he looks to elevate the Bills after taking over for Sean McDermott.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

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