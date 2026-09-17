Bills' Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 2: James Cook, Dalton Kincaid, DJ Moore

When the Buffalo Bills take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday night, running back James Cook, tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver DJ Moore will all be on the field.

Moore and Kincaid got their fantasy football seasons off on the right foot, as both Bills pass-catchers had fantastic showings in the win over the Houston Texans.

Meanwhile, the same could not be said for Cook, who failed to make much noise in his 2026 debut.

Should fantasy football owners roll with these three Bills players once again in Week 2? Or should any of them stay on the bench?

Let's find out now as we take a look at some fantasy football start or sit advice for Cook, Kincaid and Moore.

James Cook start or sit advice

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) attempts to strip the ball away from Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) during the game at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cook had a very disappointing start to the season with only 57 rushing yards and three catches for 12 receiving yards.

The silver lining was that Cook averaged over four yards per carry against an elite Texans defense, so the blocking upfront was good for him, which bodes well for his future prospects. The downside was his carry total was fairly low, although that had more to do with game script than him ceding touches to backups.

Week 2 presents a middle-of-the-road matchup against a Lions run defense that gave up 4.2 yards per carry to the New Orleans Saints' two best running backs.

Regardless of the matchup, Cook remains one of the better plays at running back in fantasy football and is an every-week RB1 until further notice.

Verdict: Start

Dalton Kincaid start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the game at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We said in last week's column that Kincaid has an opportunity to be an elite tight end in the NFL and he showed exactly why that was the case against Houston.

Kincaid went bonkers on the Texans for 130 yards on five catches, a showing that amounted to the fifth-best among tight ends in PPR formats, according to Fantasy Pros.

Kincaid is a no-doubt TE1 play, especially against a Lions defense that ceded a 7/87/2 line to Saints tight ends last week.

Verdict: Start

DJ Moore start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore's debut with the Bills went about as good as one could have hoped. Moore ripped off 100 yards and a score on five receptions, good enough for WR9 last week.

It looks like Moore is going to deliver on the hope he would emerge as an effective No. 1 target for Josh Allen.

We'll temper expectations a bit for now, so consider him a strong WR2 play with WR1 upside in Week 2.

Verdict: Start

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