Five Winners & Two Losers From Bills Exciting Comeback Win vs. Texans

Josh Allen's struggles against the Houston Texans were highlighted leading up to the Week 1 showdown, but the Buffalo Bills' issues with Houston go back well before Allen was drafted.

The Bills entered Sunday looking for their first win in Houston in 20 years, last doing so in 2006 when J.P. Losman and Lee Evans led them to a 24-21 win. That changed this weekend as Buffalo won a thriller by a score of 36-31.

There were plenty of fireworks in this one, which is why our weekly winners and losers piece is heavy on winners for the 1-0 Bills.

Winner: Deone Walker, DT

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a lot of excitement about what Deone Walker could do in Jim Leonhard's defense, and after one game, it was easy to see why. The 6-foot-7, 331-pound Walker was impossible to block one-on-one, and even double teams couldn't hold him back. Walker finished with six tackles, one sack, and two tackles for loss. Those numbers are strong, but they don't do justice to how disruptive he was throughout the day.

Walker's biggest play was his sack, which helped him overcome an unfortunate holding penalty during the Texans' final drive. Walker took down C.J. Stroud for a nine-yard loss, helping to put an end to their final bid for a win.

Loser: Dion Dawkins, LT

Dion Dawkins laughs with teammates as they take the field for practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The opening drive was promising for Buffalo, with Josh Allen and James Cook moving the ball to the Houston 34-yard line. Head coach Joe Brady decided to go for it on fourth-and-one and dialed up a run to the left with Allen getting the call. The Houston defense stuffed Allen for a two-yard loss, but had Dion Dawkins made his block in space, Allen would have had a first down. Dawkins remains their best offensive lineman, but this isn't a play he's going to enjoy seeing in the film room.

Winner: Greg Rousseau, EDGE

Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills' first defensive series under Jim Leonhard was one to remember. The Texans came out with the momentum following a fourth-down stop, but Leonhard's unit was ready. They forced Houston into a third-and-12, and knowing it would be a pass, they went after C.J. Stroud. Greg Rousseau, who was initially blocked on the play, kept fighting and sacked Stroud, forcing a fumble in the process.

Ed Oliver recoveeed the fumble, giving the Bills' offense the ball on the Houston 34. The offense was unable to get a first down, but Rousseau's big play had them in range for Tyler Bass to drill a 46-yard field goal, giving Buffalo an early 3-0 lead.

Rousseau, who was moved to outside linebacker in the Bills' new defensive scheme, also showed off his coverage skills. Despite being new to the position, Rousseau looked comfortable in coverage, even breaking up a pass intended for tight end Dalton Schultz in the third quarter, setting up a third-and-long. As if that wasn't enough, Rousseau recorded a second strip-sack on the final defensive play, securing the win for Buffalo.

Loser: Damar Hamlin, S

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin makes an interception and gains a few yards before being tackled in the preseason. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buffalo's defense appeared to make a huge stop as C.J. Stroud was forced to throw the ball away on third-and-nine while facing severe pressure. The Texans still got a first down despite the incompletion when Damar Hamlin was called for defensive holding. The five-yard penalty gave the Texans new hope, and they responded with an 18-yard touchdown from David Montgomery on the very next play.

Winner: DJ Moore, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It took until the second quarter for Josh Allen to start targeting DJ Moore, but once he did, good things happened. Moore's first target turned into an 18-yard gain on first down. On the very next snap, he got a step on Kamari Lassiter, and Allen threw it deep. Moore didn't catch the pass, but he drew a 46-yard pass interference call, giving Buffalo the ball at the one-yard line. Allen ran the ball in for a touchdown on the next play, giving the Bills a 17-14 lead.

Allen targeted him twice again on the next drive, first connecting on a 15-yard play. The next snap was a big one as Moore caught a deep ball and avoided a tackle, allowing him to turn upfield and run in a 43-yard touchdown.

Winner: Josh Allen, QB

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen went into this one with a 1-4 career record against the Texans and knew he needed a big game to secure a victory. He showed he was up to the challenge with two touchdown runs in the first half, including an impressive 21-yarder. He also had a touchdown pass, hitting DJ Moore deep for a 43-yard score, capping off a 21-point explosion in the second quarter.

Allen also had some fireworks to close out the game. Down 31-30, he led the Bills on a 96-yard game-winning drive. He finished with 334 yards and two passing touchdowns and added two rushing touchdowns in the victory.

Winner: Joshua Palmer, WR

Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer starts his spring with a catching drill at Buffalo Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joshua Palmer didn't have a receiving touchdown in 2025, which was his first with the Bills. It was also the first time he failed to get into the end zone for an entire year. That changed on Sunday, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

Palmer was on the receiving end of a dart from Allen, which went for a 34-yard touchdown. It also gave Buffalo a 36-31 lead with fewer than two minutes remaining in the game.

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