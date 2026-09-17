Bills' Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 2: Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Tyler Bass

The Buffalo Bills could find themselves in a shootout this week in a matchup against a potent Detroit Lions offense, so the team will need all it can get out of its wide receivers, including both Khalil Shakir and Joshua Palmer.

In addition, the Bills can't afford to leave any points on the field in this contest, so the leg of kicker Tyler Bass will also be extremely important for when Buffalo doesn't finish off drives with touchdowns.

All three players enter this game with a head of steam. Shakir had a solid showing and was his normally reliable self, Palmer exploded for a long score, and Bass was perfect in his first game back after missing all of last season.

But does any of that mean you can trust any or all of these Bills players in your fantasy football lineup for the Thursday night showdown against the Lions?

Here's what we think.

Khalil Shakir start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Reed Blankenship (6) during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shakir had an uninspiring showing last week with four catches for 50 yards, ranking as WR40 overall in PPR formats, per Fantasy Pros.

If we learned anything in Week 1, it's that DJ Moore looks like he's going to be the No. 1 target in the receivers room, which does not bode well for Shakir's chances of having much fantasy relevance.

That said, Shakir is going to have good fantasy weeks here and there and we think this is one of them in a matchup against the Lions that could turn into a shootout.

Deploy Shakir as a flex option in Week 2.

Verdict: Start

Joshua Palmer start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Palmer actually showed a sign of life last week when he reeled in a 34-yard touchdown grab. However, that was all he did, which makes his showing fluky.

The fact of the matter is, Palmer has been a major disappointment with the Bills and we don't expect that to change. We need to see much more out of him before suggesting Palmer as a starter.

Verdict: Sit

Tyler Bass start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (16) kicks a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bass was a rock star in Week 1, with the Bills kicker notching three field goals and three extra points, which led to him ranking as the No. 5 kicker in fantasy.

There's always a chance in a shootout situation like this one that there won't be many field goal opportunities, but after the week Bass had in Week 1, we can't sit him in Week 2.

Verdict: Start

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